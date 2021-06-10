Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly to speak on American Rescue Plan

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly will be the featured speaker Friday during a public discussion on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus.
A reception starts at 5 p.m. with Donnelly slated to speak at 6 p.m. at the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 841, at 6801 S. U.S. 41.
It's all part of a statewide campaign to discuss President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package and how it’s helping all of Indiana’s 92 counties and its communities put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
The Rescue Plan is delivering $5.8 billion in relief to the state, with Indiana’s schools receiving nearly $2 billion in aid, and $250 million being used to expand broadband internet access across Indiana.
“The Indiana Democratic Party is delivering for Indiana and for Hoosiers in every one of the state’s 92 counties, regardless of voting history or current political persuasion. We’re showing up and getting to work on behalf of every family and community because solutions matter so much more than tired partisan games,” Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a statement.
“President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is helping Indiana and its families rebuild from COVID-19, and Democrats are ready to push back against Republican misinformation and detail why the right partnerships between our federal and state governments can deliver major successes for Indiana’s future. This is what the American Rescue Plan is doing for the Hoosier State," Schmuhl said
The campaign concludes in Vigo County, but was also staged this week in Dubois, Perry, Crawford, Spencer, Howard, Johnson, Jackson and Clark counties.
