A former Terre Haute man has died of his injuries from an Oct. 3 plane crash in Lansing, Michigan.
Zechariah Bennett, 27, of Plainfield, died Saturday at a Michigan hospital. He was was an assistant project manager for contractor Patterson Horth out of Indianapolis, and was traveling to Michigan for a project meeting when the private plane crashed, killing four and injuring two others.
A graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Indiana State University, Bennett is the son of Larry and Cheryl Bennett of Terre Haute.
His co-workers at Patterson Horth set up an online fundraiser to assist Bennett's wife, Shelby, who is three-months pregnant, according to the website GoFundMe.com.
"Zech Bennett is a valued employee and always has a positive attitude and smile on his face," said Tim Horth the construction company's co-founder. "This news has devastated all the employees of Patterson-Horth. We pray for his recovery and those others impacted by this accident."
Bennett was one of six people on a plane that took off from the Indy South Greenwood airport Thursday morning. The plane crashed about an hour later at Capital Region International Airport in Michigan.
The Clinton County, Michigan, Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Timothy Clark, 51-year-old John Lowe and 46-year-old Neil Sego died in the crash. Bennett died Saturday.
Two others, 48-year-old Joel Beavins and 42-year-old Aaron Blackford were transported to a Michigan hospital in critical condition.
Four of the plane's passengers worked for Indiana contracting companies and were traveling to Lansing, Michigan, to meet with a local utility about an energy park project.
A visitation service for Bennett is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at New Life Fellowship Church on U.S. 40 in East Glenn. The funeral is at noon Saturday at the church.
