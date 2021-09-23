A Rockville police officer has received a one-year suspended sentence after being found guilty on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Derek C. Cerny, 44, of Terre Haute, was found guilty Thursday at a bench trial in Parke Circuit Court.
Judge Sam Swaim ordered Cerny placed on probation for a year. Swaim also ordered Cerny to have an assessment by an approved substance abuse treatment center. He must complete any education class or treatment program as recommended.
The criminal case was filed in August 2020 in connection with an April incident. And investigation by Indiana State Police Sgt. Sam Stearley of the Putnamville Post revealed Cerny alleged stole five painkiller tables from a Rockville resident who was recovering from back surgery.
Cerny was placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the criminal case.
Cerny had previously worked for the Vigo County Sheriff's Department as a deputy, but was arrested in December 2011 on a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. He was a six-year veteran of the sheriff's department at that time.
