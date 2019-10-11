Former Parke jail officer arrested on charge of official misconduct, theft, trafficking with inmate

A former Parke County jail office has been arrested on charges of official misconduct, theft and trafficking with an inmate.
Cody Maston, 25, of Kingman was arrested Wednesday at the Parke County Jail following an investigation in items missing from the jail commissary.
An investigation by Parke County Sheriff deputies identified Maston as a suspect. Police said Maston, who was a jail officer, had been taking commissary items for personal use and to traffic with inmates. Deputies learned Maston had taken items valued at more than $300 during a one-week period.
Mast was booked in on the Level 6 felony of official misconduct at 6 p.m. Wednesday. His employment with the jail was terminated.
In a news release, Sheriff Justin Cole said criminal activity will not be tolerated within the department.
Bond for Maston was set at $10,000 with 10 percent allowed. Maston was released on bond Wednesday night.
