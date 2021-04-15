A former Parke Heritage High School Booster Club treasurer faces a felony theft charge in connection with more than $9,000 missing from booster club bank accounts, according to Indiana State Police.
Patricia K. Hanks, 46, of Rockville, was arrested this afternoon after an arrest warrant was issued by the Parke County Prosecutor's Office. She has been charged with theft, a Class 6 felony and was booked into Parke County Jail. Bond is set at $10,000 bond, 10% allowed.
Hanks was the treasurer for the booster club from August 2018 through February 2021. During her duties as treasurer, she is alleged to not have deposited funds into the bank accounts for her own gain, state police said.
In January, Master Trooper Detective Brian Maudlin of the Putnamville State Police Post began an investigation. Assisting were Sgt. Joe Rutledge and Master Trooper Ty Lightle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.