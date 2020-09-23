Vigo County Commissioners on this week approved a quitclaim deed for Hydrite Chemical Co., clearing the path for the company to construct a new personnel/office building starting next month.

A quitclaim deed is a document that is used to transfer ownership of real property from one party to another.

The Vigo County Council in May approved permission for commissioners to negotiate the sale of 3.68 acres of land at 2200 S. 13th St. to Hydrite Chemical Co. There was no exchange of money for the property, said County Attorney Michael Wright.

“The property is valueless with the amount of money needed to get it into a commercially viable condition, so the most logical solution is a company that is willing to do that remediation and put the property to a use that enhances the [property] tax role,” Wright said after the meeting, held on YouTube amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The property was part of a negotiated sale between the company and the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association. However, the deed to that land contained a clause that if the property was no longer used for the quarter midget race association, it reverts back to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.

Wright said early estimates show Hydrite Chemical will pay $300,000 to $400,000 to remediate the entire site, which is next to the former Coke and Carbon property, sections of which also underwent extensive environmental remediation in 2014.

In other business, commissioners also approved a quitclaim deed for 1.28 acres at 7025 Robertson Road to Shawn E. McMurray, who owns property on both sides of the land section. McMurray will maintain the property as part of his maintenance of the Greenfield Bayou Levee & Ditch Conservancy.

“This property lies in the middle of other property that McMurray already owns. This would allow access to the property should anything need to be done on that [levee and ditch] structure and put it back on the tax rolls,” Wright told commissioners.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.