Economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting decisions for production at the former Kellogg's bakery near the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 40 in Seelyville.
Recent buyer Hearthside Food Solutions LLC said today there are no plans to bring that facility online soon.
The Downers Grove, Illinois-based Hearthside bought the Keebler Co. facility at 9445 East U.S. 40 in Seelyville in October, 2018. Kellogg's announced in 2016 it would begin a phased closing of that facility in 2017, closing its plant in October 2017.
Hearthside Foods on March 3 filed for a state construction design review. They planned to remodel and add to the Seelyville site. Now those plans are on hold.
Carl Melville, spokesman for Hearthside Food, said Friday the plans were made prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The company operates a series of multi-customer bakeries around the country and this was a plant for added capacity when they needed it," Melville said.
"Obviously those commitments were made before all of this," he said, adding there are no current plans for the facility.
"There is nothing to report yet," Melville said. "There are no terms plans to bring it on line anytime soon," Melville said.
Hearthside Food Solutions, founded in 2009, was acquired in 2018 by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Partners Group. Hearthside, a leading contract manufacturer and the largest private bakery in the U.S., is a producer of nutrition and snack bars, as well snack food products and packaging services for some of the world’s major brands, according to the company's web site. It operates 38 food-manufacturing facilities, including four in Europe.
