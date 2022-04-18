Former ISU board chair, wife donate $250K to university

A former chair of Indiana State University's board of trustees and his wife have made a $250,000 gift to the university.
The gift from the estate of Dave and Peggy Campbell will support the Fund for ISU, which serves the university's greatest needs, and two existing scholarships, the David C. and Margaret L. Campbell Scholarship for Liberal Arts, and the Dwaine and Martha Woolsey/Charles and Phyllis Campbell Memorial Scholarship.
"ISU is so grateful to Dave and Peggy Campbell for this wonderful gift," ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a news release. "Dave has had a significant impact through his leadership at Indiana State over the years, and now he and Peggy are making a lasting contribution to the success of our students."
The David C. and Margaret L. Campbell Scholarship for Liberal Arts honors the Campbells’ passion for diverse curricula. Dave, who graduated from ISU in 1971 with a degree in political science, and Peggy, who graduated in a 1972 graduate with a degree in speech language pathology, enjoyed broadening their worldview through liberal arts courses.
The scholarship supports students pursuing degrees in communication, history, humanities, languages, literature, linguistics, philosophy, or political science who aspire to attend graduate or law school.
The Dwaine and Martha Woolsey/Charles and Phyllis Campbell Scholarship, supports non-traditional students in the College of Arts and Sciences and honors Dave and Peggy Campbell’s parents.
Peggy's mother, Martha Woolsey, earned a full scholarship to college after high school, but she couldn't afford to live without an immediate income. "My parents weren't married yet, but my dad promised my mom that someday she could go to college," Peggy said. "She started college at the same time I did. That's why we wanted it to go to a non-traditional student — in honor of that pledge that my dad made to her."
Giving back to the university that brought them together is a passion Dave and Peggy Campbell have carried throughout their lives. "There's a sense of satisfaction that comes from being able to give back and do things for other people," Dave said.
In addition to the couple's philanthropy, Dave Campbell has served the university in numerous leadership capacities. He is an emeritus member of the ISU Foundation board of directors and held the position of chair during his term. He also is a former member of the ISU board of trustees and served as its chair from 2015-2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.