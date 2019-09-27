Former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller, professional cyclists join annual Tour de Komen fundraising ride

A son’s fight to ensure no child should ever share in his pain, the pain of losing his mother to breast cancer at 12 years old, brought a basketball hall of fame member and four of the most esteemed women’s cyclists in the world to Terre Haute on Friday.
Hundreds packed the closing stretch to see riders with the third annual Susan G. Komen Tour de Komen cross the finish line just before 3 p.m. at The Meadows Shopping Center on Terre Haute’s east side.
It was the last stretch of a 100-mile breast cancer awareness ride that went kickstands up 8 a.m. Friday morning in Fishers, Indiana.
Leading the pack of cyclists was Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, Tour founder Kyle Vannoni and professional cyclists Holly Breck, Lauren Tucker Hall, Ayesha McGowan and Raylyn Nuss.
And while Miller received much of the fanfare from the basketball-crazed attendees, Miller was quick to point out that it was Vannoni’s show and that he was just along for the ride.
Vannoni founded the Tour three years ago, an outgrowth of the Wabash Valley Race for the Cure team he and his family and friends started 23 years ago in memory of his mother, Peggy Vannoni and his aunt Judy Divine.
In its first year the Tour raised $23,000 and more than $50,000 in its second. But to have Miller along for this year’s ride, Vannoni said, means a lot more than just celebrity recognition for his cause.
In 1997, Vannoni told those in attendance, his mother and father went to Indianapolis to visit with family and take in an Indiana Pacers game.
“She knew that night her fight was about over and the end was near,” Vannoni said fighting back tears. “But Reggie and the Pacers gave her joy that night and she didn’t have to think about what was coming.”
Peggy Vannoni died two months later.
As a way to cope with the loss of his mother and fight to ensure others would never have to share in his pain, Vannoni and his father founded a Race for the Cure team later that year.
But it was 20 years later, after Vannoni was recognized with an award for heaving the largest team fundraising effort, that he was struck by the impact he and everyone involved with the Susan G. Komen Foundation was having on lives.
“I walked off the stage [after receiving the award] and a woman stopped me and said, ‘Thank you. Thank you for everything you’re doing for Komen,’” Vannoni said.
“I said, ‘Ma’am it’s my pleasure. No problem.’ She said back, ‘I don’t think you understand. The money that you raised, I was able to tap into those funds to detect my breast cancer, to treat my breast cancer and to beat my breast cancer. I am now cancer free.’”
“In my 23 years fighting and fundraising against breast cancer with Susan G. Komen of Central Indiana, those are the most powerful words anyone has ever said to me,” Vannoni said.
And it’s that type of impact, and the veracity with which Vannoni has taken the fight to breast cancer, that inspired Miller and his “dream team” of professional cyclists to join in the ride across Indiana.
“Kyle, on behalf of myself and the dream team, I want to let you know that everyone that is here right now to greet us in Terre Haute, and all the people that were there at 7 and 8 this morning in Fishers to see us off and all the kids and the moms and dads that were honking along the ride, this all you and the hard work you’ve put into this,” Miller said.
Miller then lauded everyone involved the ride, saying it’s going to take more people like Vannoni and more efforts like the Tour de Komen to ensure that everyone has help when they need it most.
“At some point in time we’re all going to need help,” Miller said. “Everyone out here, everyone up on this stage, at some point in time you will need help.
“It might not be cancer, but you’ll need help. So what have you done lately to help someone else? To have a platform like this, it’s all about giving back. And I’ve made it my life’s mission to give back.”
