Former football star Hautean and proud of it

Tony McGee, a Terre Haute native, former NFL football player and now successful Florida businessman, told an audience of Hamilton Center employees that he is not self made.
”I’m community made. I’m a proud Hautean,” said the former Sarah Scott Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate. Melvin Burks, Hamilton Center CEO, was a football coach in McGee’s youth league and at South Vigo High School.
McGee was the featured speaker during Hamilton Center’s annual employee kickoff/appreciation event conducted at Tilson Auditorium; the event included speakers, prizes, music and some dancing. Prior to the program, employees — very noticeable in bright orange Hamilton Center T-shirts — ate breakfast at downtown restaurants.
”We want to show employees we appreciate the service they’ve given us throughout the year,” said Burks, who did a little singing and dancing himself on stage. Hamilton Center has more than 500 employees.
McGee told the Hamilton Center staff they can be the difference in helping individuals overcome adversity, find happiness and achieve success.
Among his messages, “You are a servant to the community and you have to have that servant mindset. Your job is to provide the best possible customer experience for every patient” who seeks Hamilton Center services.
McGee talked about his own experiences growing up in the Margaret Avenue projects, and community mentors who made a difference in his life. Those mentors, including Burks, Howard Mills and numerous coaches, “put their all into me and other youth in terms of investing their time, energy, efforts and resources so we could develop,” McGee said.
Now, McGee says he’s paying it forward. He started a nonprofit in Orlando called Brothers Reaching Out, which mentors young men from disadvantaged backgrounds.
McGee, the owner of HNM Global Logistics, also urged Hamilton Center staff to set personal goals and strive to get better at one thing every day. At the end of each day, they should review whether they made progress and ask themselves, “Did I win today? How did I perform today?”
That effort will make them better at their job and help them provide better services for the community, he said.
Describing his own “process” in achieving business success, McGee said that each day he meditates, prays and has a fitness routine. Mindset is important, he said. As he visualizes the day ahead, “I see myself being successful.”
While in Terre Haute, McGee is visiting family and plans to attend his 30th high school reunion.
