Former executioner now death penalty opponent

Terre Haute will be the focus of federal executions slated in December and January, something Jerry Givens, a former Virginia state executioner knows well.
Givens executed 62 inmates from 1982 to 1999 — 37 by electrocution and 25 by lethal injection — but he now is an anti-death penalty activist.
“Before each execution, I prayed to God and hoped God would never allow me to take an innocent life. If I take an innocent life, I would be as guilty as a person who took a life,” Givens said Monday while on the campus of Indiana State University.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced plans in July to resume federal executions for the first time in nearly two decades. Five federal executions had been scheduled, but one for Lezmond Mitchell, slated for Dec. 11, has been stayed pending an appeal on a racial bias clam. Two other federal executions are slated for December and two in January at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary, which is the only federal execution site in the United States.
Givens has a unique view on capital punishment as he served both as a correctional officer and as a federal prison inmate, after a 2000 conviction on perjury and money-laundering charges for cars bought on behalf of a convicted drug dealer who was a childhood friend of Givens.
“I never told my wife I was an executioner, so I wasn’t going to tell 12 people on a grand jury that I was getting ready for an execution,” Givens said. “That was probably the worse thing I could have done, because they found me guilty of something I didn’t do,” he said. He served 57 months in a federal prison.
Yet, Givens said the sentence removed him from continuing as a state executioner.
“It was a relief for me,” he said. “For 17 years I had this balled up inside me,” he said. “I never fought it and it was a weak case. That made me realize innocent people are on death row. God took me away to tell my story to the world.”
Givens said most of those who were executed said they were ready to die, as they spent 15 years or more in jail. Now he advocates that people be jailed for life instead of being executed. “Let them stay here and suffer through the pain and suffering I am going through now as former executioner. That is torture. Execution is doing them a favor,” he said.
Givens said people were once stoned to death in public areas. “That is where it should have stopped there. God said he who is without sin, cast the first stone,” he said.
He was on Indiana State University’s campus to speak on capital punishment after the movie “In the Executioner’s Shadow” was shown in a former federal courtroom at ISU’s Scott College of Business. Abraham Bonowitz, co-director and co-founder of Death Penalty Program, also was at the event.
“I was here when Timothy McVeigh was executed and helped organize around that,” Bonowitz said. “The impact I have come to recognize to the community is something people do not realize. People are traumatized from the workers in the prison and to Terre Haute becoming the focal point of the world looking at what is happening here. Terre Haute becomes the Texas of the north and, for many people, it will be the first time they hear of Terre Haute.”
“Death Penalty Action wants to abolish executions. For us it is about the government having the power to kill and help people realize the full impact,” Bonowitz said. “I believed we had a [judicial] system that was fair, but that is not true. What matters more is money, race, politics and geography than the severity of the crime across the board.”
Givens serves on an advisory board for Death Penalty Action.
“The bottom line point is we are trying to limit the harm to this community, the Wabash Valley, west central Indiana and by extension all the residents of the United States when state-sanctioned executions occur,” said Sister Barbara Battista of Sisters of Providence. “We can stand up and say don’t do this in our name.”
Battista said she hopes to encourage people to advocate against executions.
“Our goal is to raise awareness to say the criminal justice system has flaws,” Battista said, citing a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Civil & Constitutional Rights, that states since 1973 more than 160 people have been released from death row with evidence of their innocence.
“In the Executioner’s Shadow” will be shown again today at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. 7th St., Terre Haute. Givens and others will participate in a panel discussion following the screening.
