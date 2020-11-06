A former extra-curricular accounts treasurer at Deming Elementary is being asked to reimburse the school $20,334 "for receipts not deposited," according to an Indiana State Board of Accounts special investigation report for the Vigo County School Corp.
In addition, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says there is a "pending investigation."
The audit report, for the period Jan. 1, 2015 to Feb. 29, 2020, was released today.
In addition, the state agency is asking the the former treasurer, Erica McCloud, to reimburse SBOA for the special investigation costs in the amount of $8,165.
McCloud became the school's treasurer in January 2015, a position that handles extracurricular accounts. When she failed to turn in the school's 2019 report, school district officials scheduled a meeting with her to discuss the report.
McCloud did not show up to the meeting and resigned on Feb. 5, 2020. School corporation officials reviewed the school's receipts and deposits and reported a theft to the Terre Haute Police Department on Feb. 12.
The Terre Haute Police Department notified the State Board of Accounts of the theft, and SBOA conducted a special investigation.
According to the audit report, a test of extra-curricular account receipts was performed to compare receipts recorded in the ledger to amounts deposited in the bank.
"The test revealed receipts written for school book fairs, field trips, and student activities were not deposited. A further review ... of items deposited showed checks for commissions, donations, and other unidentified sources that were included in the deposit, but not recorded in the ECA ledger."
According to the report, internal controls over the reporting of ECA accounts were in place by the school district. Timely reviewing yearly reports enabled the detection of irregularities.
However, there were internal control deficiencies over the ECA at the elementary school level as follows:
• McCloud presented the December 2019 monthly report to the principal to review and sign on Jan. 30, 2020. However, after the principal reviewed and signed the report, McCloud made adjustments to the system and generated a new report that she uploaded to Gateway on Jan. 31.
• McCloud failed to pay bills in a timely manner.
• Textbook fees were collected and posted by McCloud, but were never deposited.
• Receipts were written out of sequence and not in chronological order.
• Receipts were not posted to the ledger.
• Records for November 2017 through December 2018 were not retained for review.
"Overall, the lack of internal controls at Deming Elementary over the ECA treasurer position allowed for the items above to go undetected," the audit stated.
The report further says the school district had insurance coverage for the Deming Elementary treasurer position of $2,500 and employee theft coverage of $50,000.
The report also states that "funds misappropriated, diverted or unaccounted for through malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance in office or any official or employee may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee."
The audit also cites Indiana Code, which states in part: "The Treasurer shall deposit all receipts in one bank account. The receipts shall be deposited without unreasonable delay ... ."
Indiana Code also states, " ... Public funds deposited ... shall be deposited in the same form in which they were received."
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district agrees with the audit findings. "I think it's important to note ... it's something our own internal controls caught, and we reported it once we found it" to authorities, something also pointed out in the audit.
The district does hope for restitution of the $20,334, he said. As far as prosecution, "I think that would be an ongoing conversation with our legal counsel," Riley said.
One change in the future, he said, is that "we're likely to perform random internal spot checks at various times to add another layer of internal control." A few schools at a time might be be subject to the random checks.
Currently, internal controls call for all schools to submit reports to central office every six months.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
