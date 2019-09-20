A misdemeanor charge of conversion has been filed against a former employee of the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office who reportedly told investigators she used a county credit card to make personal purchases.
Holly Silver, 46, of Clinton, has a hearing Nov. 21 in Terre Haute City Court on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
Authorities says Silver used the county credit card from Dec. 21, 2018, to May 14, 2019, for unauthorized purchases.
In an interview with Indiana State Police on Aug. 8, Silver said she made some of the purchases by mistake but she deliberately made some of the purchases knowing she was not allowed to use the Master Card for personal use.
Silver said she included a personal check to pay for the charges when she submitted claims to the Vigo County Auditor’s Office.
Deputy auditors confirmed Silver included a personal check to pay for the charges, and also said Silver had been warned multiple times she was not to make personal charges on the Master Card.
In May, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt terminated Silver, a longtime employee and director of the child support division. The child support division employees about a dozen people, including part-time staff.
Modesitt declined to comment about the investigation at that time and requested a special prosecutor be appointed for the case.
Special Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler of Sullivan County filed the criminal charge on Aug. 22 following an investigation by Indiana State Police.
A Class A misdemeanor has a sentencing range of up to one year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.