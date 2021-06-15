A former Terre Haute Police officer who resigned after his arrest on a domestic battery charge has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
Jeremy Bales, 41, was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and complete an anger management/batterer’s intervention program, and he will be on informal probation for on year and 180 days.
Judge Christopher Newton set review hearings for Sept. 10 and a probation termination hearing for Dec. 1, 2022.
The plea agreement calls for dismissal of the original charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Bales had been an officer with THPD for six years prior to the March 3, 2020, incident. He was placed on leave from the police department after the incident, and the THPD merit commission was advised of his status. Bales resigned Aug. 20, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.