Alex Miller, an American Idol alum, will perform at Boot City Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Miller released several singles including “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Left The Barn Door Hit Ya,” “Through With You,” and “When God Made The South.”
He appeared on American Idol season 19 where he worked to define his sound and take his brand of “fresh” country and fine tune it.
He has since signed with Nashville-based Billy Jam Records, and released his debut album, MILLER TIME.
Reserved tickets are $25 and available only at the Boot City Opry office, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and available at the office, Boot City main register area and at the door the night of the show. For more information, 812-299-8521.
