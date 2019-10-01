Formal charges are expected Friday in the case of an Indianapolis man arrested in the Sunday night shooting of another man in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue in Terre Haute.
Trevyon Brown-Jones, 23, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, attempted criminal confinement, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness in the incident that sent a Terre Haute man to the hospital.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, the shooting victim was in his house on Fourth Avenue when he went outside to see if a friend had arrived as planned.
The victim said he encountered a man with a gun who ordered the victim to either get in the car or let the gunman into his house. The victim told police he ran back toward his house but was shot in the butt.
The victim said he ran through the house, out the front door and continued running for several blocks, then went back to his home to find police had arrived. He gave police a description of the gunman and a Pontiac Sunbird that had been parked in the ally behind his house.
He later chose Brown-Jones from a photo lineup as the gunman, police said.
Police said they found the car parked a few blocks away. It’s trunk contained ammunition as that of a Glock handgun also found in the area.
Police said the bullet that struck the victim went through the door of the house and lodged in a wall inside. Two other adults and four children were inside at the time of the shooting.
Judge Michael Rader set bond at $100,000 cash only, and ordered that if bond is posted, Brown-Jones must wear a GPS device.
