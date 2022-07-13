Fore the Kids Golf Scramble is July 29

For the 30th consecutive year, the Vigo County Education Foundation is sponsoring its Fore the Kids Golf Scramble July 29 at Rea Park.
Funds raised during the event from golfers and sponsors are used to help support foundation funding for educational activities at every grade level and in all academic areas.
The cost to register a foursome is $400, which includes green fees, cart, lunch, access to the practice range and snacks while play is underway. The fee for individual golfers is $100. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and golfers will tee off at noon. The deadline for registering is July 21.
Five sponsorship levels are available. All sponsorships include a company's name on the event banner, on the foundation's social media pages and on the event program given to every golfer.
The $3,000 Ace sponsor includes the cost of a foursome, a $2,000 Eagle sponsorship covers the cost of three golfers. The $1,000 Birdie sponsor level also pays for the cost of two golfers. A Par sponsorship can be purchased for $500 and includes the cost of one golfer.
Supporters can also purchase a hole sponsorship for $100.
Some of the programs made possible through funds raised during the golf scramble include career and technology education programs, literacy initiatives, summer enrichment activities, field trips, and School Wide grants, said Jane Nichols, Education Foundation executive director.
To participate as a golfer or sponsor, contact the education foundation via its website at vigocountyeducationfoundation.org or by calling the foundation at 812-462-4077.
