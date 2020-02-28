Fore! 'First Tee' program introduces school children to golf

Using putters and wedge clubs, children at Farrington Grove Elementary practiced golfing fundamentals Friday as part of a special program being offered to all K-5 students throughout the Vigo County School Corp.
The Farrington Grove gym floor was transformed into a golf course of sorts, complete with golf holes made of Velcro and hoola hoops functioning as hazards, or ponds. Physical education teacher Chris Cassell, who has won the former men’s Terre Haute city golf championship, explained to students the rules of the game and good technique.
The school district, working with a local contingent of volunteers, is introducing elementary students to golf through the First Tee National School Program.
Through the program, all VCSC physical education teachers received training and equipment so that elementary students can experience golf as an enjoyable, lifelong recreation and health-enhancing activity.
Representatives from the local First Tee group visited the school Friday.
Fifth-grader Emma Thomas said she had always wanted to try golf but never got the chance until First Tee. “I think it’s a really fun experience for kids to learn how to do more sports,” she said. “I love it.”
Student Lailah Denham used to think golf was boring, but First Tee has changed her mind. “I like that it has challenges and courses you go through like in real golf,” she said.
Mike Harding, who’s been instrumental in the local First Tee effort, said it’s a collaborative effort involving the school district, local golf courses, golf pros and Golf Association of Indiana. About 6,500 VCSC elementary students will benefit.
“It’s a big program that should have a big impact on the golfing community,” Harding said. First Tee aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and teach core values that include honesty, integrity, sportsmanship and respect.
Golf “is a lifetime sport,” Harding said.
The local First Tee group has secured donations and provided $13,000 worth of equipment to the schools. Those involved hope to expand to surrounding communities in the future, Harding said.
The program is offered at no cost to the school district, said Holly Pies, VCSC curriculum coordinator. For many children, it’s a new opportunity and “there is excitement around learning something new,” she said.
During Friday’s physical education class, students teed off, then switched to their putters as they tried to navigate around and through the hazards.
Cassell said one of the goals of the program is to get more young people interested in golf. Participation in golfing has been falling off, locally and nationally, and those involved with First Tee “realized the best way to get that going again was to get some of the younger kids involved,” he said.
The First Tee golfing equipment, designed for children, “is awesome,” Cassell said, and students can use it without getting hurt. “We could not be more grateful for their generosity.”
He’s coached boys’ golf at South Vigo for 18 years and is hoping the program will encourage more young people to pursue the sport.
But there are other benefits, Cassell said. Golf has taught him manners and how to conduct himself. “I hope some of the etiquette things they learn not only help them with sports and maybe get them into golf, but also help them become better people as well.”
Cassell’s physical education students “are loving it,” he said. He’s hoping to take them outside when it gets warmer.
Eddie Bird, city parks superintendent, said one of the goals is to “grow the game and have more golfers who want to play here in Terre Haute.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.