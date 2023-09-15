State Sen. Jon Ford has announced he'll resign his seat in the Indiana General Assembly effective Oct. 16.
The 51-year-old Republican lawmaker issued a statement on Friday morning. His reason is to "pursue new professional endeavors," according to the statement.
He's represented as a Republican District 38 since winning office in 2014. District 38 includes all of Vigo and Clay counties and a portion of Sullivan County.
Ford also is currently director of economic development at Thrive West Central, which is an economic/community development, planning and transportation agency and home to the Area 7 Agency on Aging and Disabled Resources.
“One of the greatest honors of my life has been serving the residents of Senate District 38,” Ford said in the statement.
“I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade. Through my time in public service, I have met numerous people who aim to make the Wabash Valley and Indiana a better place to raise a family.”
The Tribune-Star tried without success to reach Ford for comment on Thursday and Friday.
He told stateaffairs.com/indiana he will take the helm of Reliable Energy, which promotes the coal industry and other fossil fuel producers in the Hoosier State.
“I’ll be running the association, the business side of it,” Ford told the public affairs website, which added he faces a one-year prohibition on being a paid lobbyist after leaving the Legislature.
Ford first won his seat in the 2014 election, defeating incumbent Democrat Tim Skinner by 51.9% to 48.1% margin. He defeated Democratic challenger Chris Gambill in 2018 and ran unopposed in 2022. Ford's next reelection campaign would've been in 2026.
Another long-term Republican Indiana state senator resigned last month. Chip Perfect of Lawrenceburg — who represents Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott and Switzerland counties and portions of Jennings County — announced on Aug. 30 that he'll step down from his District 43 seat effective Sept. 26, citing the difficulties of balancing “business, personal and family obligations.” On Tuesday, an Indiana Republican Party caucus conducted a vote and replaced Perfect with Randy Maxwell, the Madison Courier reported.
Ford currently serves on four key committees in the Republican super-majority Senate, including Elections as its chair, Family and Children Services as its ranking member, and Appropriations and Public Policy. He was appointed to the Indiana Arts Commission by Gov. Eric Holcomb and previously served as its chair.
As a senator, Ford has backed legislation that brought sports wagering to Indiana and a new casino to Terre Haute, which is expected to open in early 2024.
He's also authored legislation requiring the Indiana Department of Child Services to develop and update a statement of the rights of foster parents; authored a new law that provides free entrance to properties maintained by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for foster families; and authored bills to expand eligibility requirements for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
During the most recent Indiana General Assembly session last spring, legislation authored by Ford passed to change the income eligibility for families to participate in the TANF program.
Ford has been subject to some criticism in recent weeks over his support for legislation enabling Wabash Valley Resources to advance its plans to inject carbon dioxide deep underground in northwest Vigo County and Vermillion County. WVR also plans to produce anhydrous ammonia.
Randy Gentry, Vigo County Republican Party chairman, responded to the announcement.
"Jon Ford has been the definition of a public servant," Gentry said. "He truly has served his state senate district person by person and topic by topic. Jon stood out as a leader that listened to all and never caved to political pressure. He delivered on his promises, and in today's politics, that is rare."
Gentry added, "I know he weighed this decision to resign carefully with his family, his friends and his senate colleagues. While his leadership will be truly missed, I am excited for his new opportunity in the private sector."
According to Gentry, a caucus to select Ford's replacement will be called after his resignation takes effect; it must be called within 30 days of the resignation.
The caucus will involve precinct committee people from District 38.
Per state law, the GOP state chair will set the date, place, and time of the caucus and notify all eligible precinct committee members. Anyone interested in filling the vacancy must file a declaration of candidacy with the state chair, as well as a statement of economic interest with the secretary of the Senate at least 72 hours before the time of the caucus.
Joe Etling, Vigo County Democrat Party chair, said there had been some rumors this past week about Ford's resignation, "but it still came as somewhat of a surprise, particularly as much as Sen. Ford seemed to really enjoy the political process" and campaigning.
To Ford's credit, "He made concerted efforts to reach across the aisle and work with not only Republicans but Democrats," Etling said. "I know Democrats on the county council and city council as well as previous commissioners, had indicated he had worked with them on various projects and on things to the betterment of Vigo County and the city of Terre Haute."
For that, "He should be commended. Anyone who serves in that position should also be thanked for their public service," Etling said.
