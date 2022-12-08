State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has been reappointed to serve as chair of the Senate Committee on Elections for the 123rd Indiana General Assembly.
He will also serve as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services, and serve as a member of the Senate Committees on Appropriations and Public Policy.
“It is a privilege to serve as chair of the Senate Committee on Elections,” Ford said in a press release. “I believe the election process is a cornerstone of American democracy and, having served as chair of the committee since 2021, I believe my experience will help guide lawmakers to craft legislation that keeps our elections fair and transparent.”
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 22. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 9.
