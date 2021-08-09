Forbes names FFB a top bank

For the third year in a row, Forbes has named First Financial Bank a top bank, placing it in "America's Best Banks 2021."
Each year, Forbes ranks banks on overall satisfaction, as well as trust, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
First Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:THFF), a Midwest based financial holding company with $4.8 billion in assets. First operates 82 banking centers across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
First Financial Corp. is the only company listed on the NASDAQ that is headquartered in Terre Haute, and First Financial Bank is one of only five banks in Indiana to receive this designation.
“We are honored to be considered by Forbes to be one of its best banks,” said Norman L. Lowery, president and C.E.O. of First Financial Bank. “This honor is a tribute to our dedicated associates who have always kept our customers and the communities we serve at the forefront of what we do. It is particularly rewarding this year as it validates our hard work during the stressful times of a global pandemic.”
