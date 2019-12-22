For some, public bus routes a lifeline

Imagine having no access to a car to get to a doctor’s office and other important appointments.
Some people don’t have to imagine — it’s their reality.
For them, access to reliable public transportation makes a big difference in staying health and staying connected to a larger community.
Sister Dorothy Rasche of the Sisters of Providence understands. So each month she purchases and distributes 14-ride bus passes for low-income people catching the transit bus that includes West Terre Haute on its route.
“All of these people who ride the bus don’t have access to a car,” Rasche said. “They may know someone with a car, but the car might need gas or be broken down or unavailable.”
That’s why the extension last year of a bus route from Terre Haute through the community west of the Wabash River made a big difference.
“I’ve had many people tell me they notice fewer people are walking ‘The Grade,’” Sister Dorothy said of the stretch of highway — without a sidewalk — that connects the two communities separated by wetlands and a river.
Since the Terre Haute Transit Authority added bus service to West Terre Haute in July 2018, getting across the Wabash River has been easier for people without transportation.
But people who do not rely on public transportation often do not understand what using the bus involves.
Checking it out
On Thursday, a group of pastors took a planned ride on the bus that stops each hour at the West Terre Haute IGA, as well as other points in town.
“This is an opportunity to get a firsthand experience to see what it is like and to help people understand what others are going through,” said Clark Cowden, who pastors Emmanuel United Methodist Church in West Terre Haute.
Cowden was joined by pastor Ed Gladish of Faith United Methodist Church of West Terre Haute and by Randy Smith of the First Assembly of God in West Terre Haute. Other pastors had planned to attend, but illness and other conflicts resulted in the three pastors having the bus to themselves for most of the route.
To begin, they waited in near freezing temperatures in the IGA parking lot until boarding the bus at 9 a.m. and paying the fare — 85 cents for those age 60 and older and $1.75 for other riders.
Sister Dorothy, who could not go on Thursday’s bus ride, said some people cannot even afford the $1.75 or the discounted rate of 85 cents that also assists those with disabilities and veterans.
That’s why she buys the bus passes — mostly for people to go to a doctor or appointments at Hamilton Center. She gave out 12 passes in November, and four so far in December. The Helping Hands thrift store next to the IGA sets aside about $200 per month for the passes, she said.
During Thursday’s journey, the bus traveled across the river on Ohio Street to 13th Street where it turned north and traveled to Locust Street before heading east. The route passed Catholic Charities and Ryves Hall, where dozens of people waited in a long line for a free holiday ham and food distribution.
The bus passed the Wabash Valley Health Clinic, eventually turning north on 19th Street, passing the city housing authority and public housing. Two riders got on the bus along 19th Street.
At Maple Avenue, the route turned west and went through Twelve Points. The bus circled Garfield Towers before heading south on Eighth Street to reach the Union Hospital campus and Hamilton Center.
One rider exited the bus at the hospital, the other rider exited when the bus reached the transfer terminal at 8th and Cherry Streets about 9:30 a.m.
At the terminal, a monthly bus pass costs $45, and the 14-ride pass is $21. Free rides are offered on the first Friday of each month through the support of First Financial Bank.
Once leaving the transfer station, the bus headed back across the river, turning north to pass the West Terre Haute branch of the Vigo County Public Library, post office and community center, eventually returning to the IGA parking lot by 9:45 a.m.
A big difference
Transit authority director Debbie Hensley said last year’s extension of the route into West Terre Haute has made a big difference for some people.
“I know of one fellow who uses a motorized chair who used to ride the bus all the time when he lived in Terre Haute,” Hensley said. “But when he moved to West Terre Haute, he lost his transportation.”
That man was not able to visit friends or get to appointments easily, she said, but the West Terre Haute bus route changed his life.
“He was feeling isolated, but now he rides the bus almost daily to get to Terre Haute,” Hensley said.
Cold temperatures and foul weather does cause some drop in bus usage, she said. But there are folks who depend on the West Terre Haute stops to get across the river.
For the pastors who rode the bus Thursday, they could see the usefulness of the route, as well as the challenges.
“People who ride the bus really have to plan ahead of time,” Gladish said of the ride experience and needing to know where to transfer and what buses to ride.
Gladish said he talked to one man recently who said he relied on the bus to get to work in an industrial area. But because the man worked second shift, he left work after the buses stopped running, meaning he had to find other transportation to get home.
“Everyone doesn’t have the convenience of getting to go when and where they want,” Gladish said.
Smith said the experience is one he will present to his congregation to make them more aware of bus transportation, and the challenges of not having a personal vehicle for convenience.
“During this Christmas season, we want to pay attention to the needs of others,” Cowden said. “It’s important to put ourselves in their shoes and see the world through their eyes.”
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.