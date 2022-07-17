For Lyric Krause, the time arrives

Before she was officially crowned 2022 Miss Vigo County Fair Queen over two weeks ago, Lyric Krause had held another title of royalty at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds few people outside of the fair knew about.
A title from her younger 4-H days.
“Poster Queen.”
“I was kind of dubbed the “Poster Queen” before I was ever Vigo County Queen,” Krause said with a smile on Thursday at the fairgrounds.
“I had literally wagons full of poster projects I would turn into the Exhibition Hall; I was one of the those 4-Hers.”
Those posters often featured her photography.
The title humorously came from long-time 4-H mentor and friend, Mary Ann Sedletzeck.
And, Sedletzeck, who was quite busy herself throughout this 4-H fair week by helping with such things as the rabbit club, the rocket launch and her grandchildren’s barbecue contest entries, to name just a few, still found time to show her love and support for Krause.
“Mary Ann Sedletzeck, she is one of my people, I love her,” said Krause. “She’s the one who named me the ‘Poster Queen.’
“She’s been here all week giving me hugs and telling me how amazing I’m doing,”
Besides filling wagons with posters, Krause showed sheep, goats and rabbits as well.
As a two-time runner-up in the pageant, Krause admits she felt a sense of relief when she was named the 2022 queen.
Yet those years as runner-up may have helped prepare her for her royal role and the pressures and expectations the role brings. She just needed to let it “be her time.”
“I got to grow into it,” said Krause, 20, of her experience.
“My pageant directors told me, time and time again, just let it be your time. I think that is really true for this year. It was my time. I am the best version of myself. This year, the me that is able to be queen is. ...Well, past ‘mes’ could not have handled the pressures.”
While some contestants may have wanted to quit after two years of being named a runner-up, her mom — Lisa Krause — saw those years as more time to learn the traditions of the fair and the fair queen while others wore the crown. And to trust in God’s timing.
“Lyric has wanted this for a very long time and has worked really hard,” Lisa said Saturday.
“She knows what its like to be runners-up and be able to follow people and has had some great examples to follow. This experience has definitely been a great one for her.
“We are firm believers of God in our family, and this was his calling and this was his timing.”
Sedletzeck uses the analogy of a caterpillar in regards to Krause’s growth, not just as a fair queen but as a 4-H leader.
“This has been quite the progression for her,” Sedletzeck said Saturday after the parade.
“She was kind of like the little caterpillar who becomes a butterfly who then spreads her wings and … then spreads knowledge. They find a place where they can shine.”
Sedletzeck saw firsthand how Krause made an effort to include others and maintained a pleasant demeanor through the long days and exhausting heat.
Krause made that apparent at the 4-H Dance that was held on Thursday on the 4-H lawn.
“She’s amazing. I witnessed her at the dance,” said Sedletzeck. “When there are kids around the edge that don’t know if they want to dance or not, the queen comes over and takes you by the hand, you are going to dance whether you want to or not. And then they have a great time. She’s a great kid.”
“When you have the crown on your head, you can’t be a grouch. You can’t have a frown on your face; it’s going to be hard if you’re tired and thirsty and hungry and you have a little girl or boy looking up to you and they want a picture. You have to be gracious. It takes a special person to do that, and Lyric is one of them.”
