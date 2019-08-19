Amanda Underwood waited about 30 minutes for her turn at the gas pump at the Marathon Express Mart located at 13th and Poplar streets.
But she didn’t mind. As part of a promotion, gas was on sale for 99.9 cents per gallon between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
“I haven’t seen gas at this price for years,” Underwood said. “This is great.”
She didn’t know about the promotion in advance, but drove past, saw all the traffic and had to stop and fill ‘er up.
Kashi Rauf, Express Mart operational manager, said the convenience store/gas station is under new ownership, has some new products and wanted to make customers aware.
A management team helped direct traffic to ensure things went as smoothly as possible.
Response was “so far so good. You can see outside,” Rauf said as he pointed to all the drivers on the lot either getting gas or awaiting their turn. The special was promoted on social media and radio.
Also getting gas was Zach Roberts of West Terre Haute. He saw a Facebook post and after he picked up his son from school, he drove to the Marathon station. “I made it just in time,” he said around 3 p.m. He only waited about 10 minutes.
“You don’t see these prices anymore,” Roberts said. He filled up his tank for $20.
