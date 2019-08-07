Foot pursuit lands Terre Haute man in jail

A Terre Haute man is in jail after police say he ran from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on the city’s north side.
Curtis S. Freeland, 34, was taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe and resisting arrest.
Freeland is due in Vigo Superior Court 3 at 10 a.m. today.
Freeland was a passenger in a Jeep traveling north on Lafayette Avenue near Carl Avenue without working taillights just after midnight, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.
After stopping the Jeep, Ames said the trooper detected suspicious activity and asked Freeland for his ID. Police said Freeland didn’t hand over his ID and became nervous to the point he was having trouble saying his own name.
Police said as the trooper was walking back to his car to verify the driver’s information, Freeland jumped from the Jeep and ran.
Freeland made it several blocks before being stopped by a pair of responding troopers near Lee Avenue.
Police searched the backpack Freeland had left in the Jeep and reported they found methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe.
It was also discovered, police said, that Freeland is wanted in Shelby County on charges of auto theft and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
