Musicians Giving Back in conjunction with American Legion Post 104 returns this Saturday with FoodStock II.
The event raises money and food for the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank. Last year's event generated 1,234 pounds of food and $3,000 in donations.
“We're really excited to be back again this year,” said Bob Flott, publicity chair for the event. “Last year's event surprised everyone, especially because of Covid. We're hoping that this year we can do even better.”
Also coming back this year as a co-sponsor is Knights of Columbus Council 541, who will provide food, and logistical support for FoodStock. The Knights will help collect the donated food.
That's the key for FoodStock, donations. Admission to the event is a contribution of $10 or more in food, or a $10 cash donation.
Eight bands are on the bill for this year's event.
Here is the lineup: Pix & Stix: Noon to 1 p.m.; The Forgotten Ones: 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.; Flashback: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Hootenanny: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; The Jam Band: 5 to 6 p.m.; Paramedix: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; The Flying Jacksons: 7:45 to 9:15 p.m.; Recoil: 9:30 to 11 p.m.
“The musicians represent music from many decades and types,” said Jimmy Hollingsworth, musical director. “Country and rock, from the '50s to the present. There's a lot of great music on tap.”
The event will also be streamed on the internet.
For more information, or to donate to the event, visit Musiciansgivingback.org.
