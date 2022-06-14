Food trucks, local acts at The Mill on Friday

The Mill in Terre Haute will host "Food Truck Friday" this Friday.
Food trucks will roll into the venue at 2403 Prairieton Road starting at 11 a.m. Vendors will include Fast Foodies, Pohlman’s, Sugar Box, Taco Luv, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Chic-fil-A, Big Fish and Chicken, and Smoking Racks and Butts.
Doors will reopen in the evening with a $10 cover to enjoy the sounds of local artists. Acts will include Tommy Kelly Band, Big Fun Band, Soupbone’s Blackwater Mission and Abbi Scott.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information about this event and other shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.