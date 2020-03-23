Food pantries rise to the challenge

The dedication of many volunteers working area food pantries has not been dampened by Monday’s official “Stay-At-Home” order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, but the pantries are adjusting their operating practices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re having to send people home because they want to help but for various reasons, they shouldn’t be here,” said Mike Robinson of the Clay County Emergency Food Pantry.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration called on Hoosiers to keep the state’s network of food pantries open.
“Food pantries are critical harbors of hope in many local communities, and with them facing difficulties operating and possibly reducing the food supply to our neighbors in need, it’s time to sound a loud call for help across the state,” FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan said in a news release Monday.
Many food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce with many volunteers over age 60, prompting Sullivan to urge anyone not in a vulnerable demographic to answer calls for help at local pantries.
Hoosiers can call 2-1-1 and ask for a list of nearby food pantries. Also, anyone having trouble obtaining enough food for themselves or their families should call 2-1-1, the FSSA says.
On Monday, Robinson said one volunteer was directed to stay home to care for a sick family member, and another volunteer was “ordered” to stay home by her children who didn’t want her exposed to potential illness, Robinson said, but those cases are the exception in his experience.
“Most of our volunteers know it’s a serious situation,” he said, explaining scenarios were discussed with volunteers last week.
Like many organizations and businesses that have closed to the public, the Clay County food pantry stops people from entering its building, and brings prepackaged food out to each person who signs up for assistance.
“The process is actually faster now,” Robinson said, explaining that clients no longer “shop” for food items.
At the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry at Annunciation Church in Brazil, the food distribution has moved from inside the building to a drive-thru process. The mobile food pantry at Cooper Towers housing complex will also be distributed as pre-packaged bags.
Robinson said the number of clients showing up has remained steady so far, but he expects an increase as social restrictions continue due to the pandemic.
“I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said.
Catholic Charities in Terre Haute distributed food to 190 families totaling 840 people during its recent Saturday distribution.
The agency has averaged 140 families at past distributions, so that was about a 25 percent increase in households served.
Robinson said retirees over age 60 are the bulk of the volunteers at many Clay County food pantries.
The Samaritan Food Pantry at St. Joseph University Parish in Terre Haute also has changed its protocols for food distribution. The pantry remains open, but is operating with a smaller crew of volunteers and staff. It is expecting an increase in people needing food, coordinator Anita Cheek said.
While preparing for a distribution Monday, staff wore gloves and required people to stop at the door rather than come into the building. A volunteer took items outside to the clients.
Some pantries are worried about their ability to get food in the future.
Robinson said meat and bread are hard to get.
Many area pantries rely on Catholic Charities in Terre Haute for the weekly restocking of food pantry shelves.
Our Father’s Arms in Sullivan also relies on many volunteers over age 60, but also has some younger people who assist with pantry operations.
“We have gone to a drive-thru service,” Diana Lighthizer said. The group also has closed its clothing closet, except for emergency cases.
The staff goes out to meet vehicles, gets the number in the family and then brings pre-packed food baskets to the curb.
“We are blessed because we not only get items from Catholic Charities but also items donated from Baesler’s Market and Sav-A-Lot,” Lighthizer said of supplies.
A list of area food pantries and their distribution schedule is available on the Catholic Charities Terre Haute website at ccthin.org. Click on the Emergency Food Services tab.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.