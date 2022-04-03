7th & Elm Bar and Grille, 727 N. 7th St. — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Prepped ready to eat foods in both prep tables in kitchen and coolers found without date markings (deli meats, hummus, sausage, sausage mix). Taco meat found held past date of consumption. Upstairs bar soda gun found with accumulated debris.
Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th St. — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No proof of ServSafe certification on staff at establishment. Tub of pizza sauce found rotten under pizza prep table. Sanitizer not being used after washing dishes.
Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine in kitchen area.
A1 Food Mart, Mahadev Enterprises, 408 S. 7th St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated debris.
Marathon Gas & Food, 1701 S. 7th — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found egg batter for raw chicken at 60°F.
Poplar Street Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Mouse droppings found in back storage area.
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. 7th St.— (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris on ice machine in kitchen.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harrison Rd. — (1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on ice machine salad line.
Booker T. Washington Community, 1101 S. 13th St. — (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Days Inn & Suites, 101 E. Margaret Ave. — (1 Critical) Gnats present in 3 bay sink area.
La Quinta, 451 E. Margaret Ave. — (1 Critical) Found dish soaking in hand wash sink.
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical) Front employee hand wash sink behind cashiers found with accumulated debris.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. 7th St. — (1 Critical) Found ice dumped in hand wash sink behind serving bar.
Kroger J-981 & Fuel Center, 2650 Wabash Ave. — (2 Non-Critical)
Teepee Tavern, 1651 S. 25th St. — (2 Non-Critical)
University Mart, LLC, 1131 N. 3rd St. — (2 Non-Critical)
A & J’s, 1111 Veteran Sq. — (1 Non-Critical)
Infinity Petroleum, LLC, 5083 N. Lafayette Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
25th Market, LLC, 1560 N. 25th St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E. Margaret Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Thornton Oil # 78, 2665 S. St. Rd. 46 — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.
B&B Food Cash & Carry, 724 S. 13th St.
Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1301 S. 25th St.
Camp Navigate After School – Devaney, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave.
Comfort Suites, 501 Margaret Ave.
Country Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Rd.
Devaney Elementary School, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Holiday Inn, S. U.S. Hwy 41
Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veteran Sq.
Nina’s-Jennie Inc., 1305 Lafayette Ave.
Quality Inn, 555 S. 3rd St.
Maggie & Moe’s at the Sycamore Farmhouse, 5001 E. Poplar Dr.
Pear Tree Inn, 3050 W. U.S. Hwy 41 S.
Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S. 9th St.
St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S. 4th St.
Subway # 297 (Pilot), 5555 E. Margaret Ave.
Sycamore Country Club Inc., 200 Heritage Dr.
Teed Up Golf, 6985 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Tiers of Elegance LLC, 2939 S. 7th St.
Approved to Open
First Baptist North Food Pantry, 2944 E. Hall Ave.
Approved to Operate
Anna’s Hands Soul Food (Mobile), 2847 Professional Lane
Cirque Italia – Trailer #1, Vigo County Fairgrounds
Cirque Italia – Trailer #2, Vigo County Fairgrounds
Lucia’s Taqueria, 3008 Hulman St.
Ocean Ice, 1251 N. Fruitridge Ave.
