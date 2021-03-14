Sonic Drive-In, 2149 S St 46-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzle at both fountain drink stations found with built up black debris.
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar, 3718 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Soda nozzle at bar found with accumulated debris.
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Observed pink debris inside upright ice machine.
Kroger, 4714 US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Corsair Cafe, 581 S Airport St-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S Carlisle St
AFC Sushi @ Kroger #987, 4714 S US Hwy 41
Riley Elementary School, 6200 S Canal St
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr
Hoosier Prairie Elementary School, 2800 W Harlan Rd
