Food Inspections August 16-20, 2021

Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No chlorine measured in dishwasher. Found employee drink without a lid on prep table.
Kroger J-911 & Fuel Center, 2140 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand washing sink in produce area found with food and paper towel debris. Found several cut chubs (turkey breast, ham, Cajun turkey and corn beef) without date markings.
Circle K, 2219 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical) Found ham, chicken and egg salad, deli ham and turkey sandwiches, prepackaged breakfast sandwiches all temping at 48-59F(discarded) Found container with pickles, lid, and drinks stored on or in both hand wash sinks.
Valley Tobacco and Grocery, 431 National Ave-(1 Critical) Containers of coleslaw and potato salad held longer than 7 days (discarded)
Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #2332, 1128 Locust St-(1 Non-Critical)
Subway, 1735 N 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
Subway, 423 W National Ave -(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St
Hardee’s, 200 N 3rd St
Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave
Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St
Kroc’s Butcher Shop, 2626 S 7th St
Big Lots #1953, 1800 Ft Harrison RD
Dollar General, 5781 N Clinton Rd
Walgreens #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41
Family Dollar #4059, 1400 Poplar St
Subway, 1014 S 3rd St
Family Dollar, 1916 S 3rd St
Approved to Open
Rolling Gyros & Deli Mobile,
Camp Navigate at TH First Baptist, 4701 Poplar St
Camp Navigate at Devaney Elementary, 1011 S Brown Ave
Approved to Operate at Wildflower Market
Cotton Chaos
Sheepdog Coffee Company
Podium BBQ
Heavenly Shake-ups
Grazing Company Charcuterie
Hen’s and Chick’s
Approved to Operate at Meadows Job Fair
Bon Appetite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.