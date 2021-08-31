Food Inspections August 16-20, 2021

Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No chlorine measured in dishwasher. Found employee drink without a lid on prep table.

Kroger J-911 & Fuel Center, 2140 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand washing sink in produce area found with food and paper towel debris. Found several cut chubs (turkey breast, ham, Cajun turkey and corn beef) without date markings.

Circle K, 2219 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical) Found ham, chicken and egg salad, deli ham and turkey sandwiches, prepackaged breakfast sandwiches all temping at 48-59F(discarded) Found container with pickles, lid, and drinks stored on or in both hand wash sinks.

Valley Tobacco and Grocery, 431 National Ave-(1 Critical) Containers of coleslaw and potato salad held longer than 7 days (discarded)

Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Non-Critical)

Family Dollar Store #2332, 1128 Locust St-(1 Non-Critical)

Subway, 1735 N 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)

Subway, 423 W National Ave -(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St

Hardee’s, 200 N 3rd St

Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave

Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St

Kroc’s Butcher Shop, 2626 S 7th St

Big Lots #1953, 1800 Ft Harrison RD

Dollar General, 5781 N Clinton Rd

Walgreens #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41

Family Dollar #4059, 1400 Poplar St

Subway, 1014 S 3rd St

Family Dollar, 1916 S 3rd St

Approved to Open

Rolling Gyros & Deli Mobile,

Camp Navigate at TH First Baptist, 4701 Poplar St

Camp Navigate at Devaney Elementary, 1011 S Brown Ave

Approved to Operate at Wildflower Market

Cotton Chaos

Sheepdog Coffee Company

Podium BBQ

Heavenly Shake-ups

Grazing Company Charcuterie

Hen’s and Chick’s

Approved to Operate at Meadows Job Fair

Bon Appetite 

