15 National Ave. Food Mart, 15 National Ave., West Terre Haute — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found pints, half gallons and gallons of milk in walk in cooler between 51 and 52°F. Found squeegee stored in hand wash sink.
Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Back of kitchen hand wash sink observed with accumulated black debris near and around drain.
Steak N Shake, 2900 S. Third St. — (1 Critical) Sanitizer not measured at dish area.
Panda Garden, 3540 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Non-Critical)
Rally’s #9083, 3492 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute — (1 Non-Critical)
Hulman Links 19th Hole, 990 N. Chamberlain — (1 Non-Critical)
JP Stop & Shop, 290 S. Indiana 63 — (1 Non-Critical)
Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, Inc., 1803 N. Third St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Terre Haute Childrens Museum, 727 Wabash Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Young Men’s Club Inc., 9 ½ W. Paris Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Afterburner Brewing Company, 629 S. Ninth St.
Bohannon East, Vigo County Fair Concert — Trace Adkins
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N. 25th St.
Dixie Bee Elementary School, 1655 E. Jessica Dr.
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. Hwy 40
Eastern House, 1295 S. Third St.
Greek’s Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave.
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Rea Park, 3500 S. Seventh St.
Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Strive 365, 4510 N. 13th St.
Valley Smoke Shop, 420 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
Wal-Mart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S. Indiana 46
Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
