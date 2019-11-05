A food drive is underway to generate supplies for the Sycamore Pantry on the Indiana State University campus.
The pantry, located at the Student Recreation Center, offers a variety of items for all ISU students who may not have the financial means or access to food. It also offers personal items for students in need.
With supplies running low, donation bins have been set up through Nov. 14 at Love Financial Services, south of downtown at 2940 S. Seventh St. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.