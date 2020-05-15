Food, blessings, compassion all fit through a window

Strawberries, wheat bread, cold cuts and other simple meal items will help Conde Bagandi get through the weekend.

“I’m on the streets. I’m homeless. I don’t have a way to cook,” Bagandi said as she stood in line outside St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Terre Haute on Friday, patiently waiting for weekend provisions provided by volunteers with Manna from Seven.

With her bright brown eyes peaking over the top of the mask she wore for safety and social distancing, she chatted with the volunteers who know the young woman’s story. The volunteers know she cannot cook the chicken and ground beef that was available, so they gave her items to make cold sandwiches. She also accepted their blessings and prayers.

“I’m grateful to all the agencies who help me out,” she said as she gathered the two small bags of items.

Compassion for those in line outside the church flowed through the windows — literally and figuratively — of St. Stephen’s during the food distribution on Friday.

The six windows lining the alleyway behind the church were recently installed to open wide enough to allow food organized inside on tables to be passed through to recipients. Everyone wears a face mask, and those without a mask are given one before they can approach a window.

The weekend food ministry Manna From Seven — founded by seven people who had volunteered at area soup kitchens — fills the gap created by the closing of soup kitchens on Saturday and Sunday.

About 125 families per week are being fed, said Susan Seitz, a Manna co-founder and the ministry’s tactical organizer.

More than a year ago, the seven volunteers began providing food for the weekend on Fridays at the downtown transit station. It was a location that often attracts homeless and low-income people who use the city bus service.

The volunteers paid for the food themselves, and accepted some donations from others who heard about their efforts. The project grew over time, in harsh winter weather and summer heat, and the volunteers connected with folks who appreciate the assistance.

The group also added a weekly laundry day at a local coin laundry, paying for the washers and dryers, detergent and softener needed by people who need the help. A haircut ministry that provides free trims on the first Tuesday of the month has been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 virus, but is expected to restart in July.

Mostly by word of mouth and through social media, Manna From Seven has grown in its ability to help the homeless and low-income people. Two grants of $2,500 and $5,000 from the United Way/Community Foundation COVID0-19 Relief Fund have allowed the ministry to expand to include hygiene products, diapers and formula for families with small children and to have a steady supply of food.

The move to St. Stephen’s church eventually made sense last year, and working with Manna from Seven fits will with the church’s long-standing devotion to caring for the homeless. They have a clothes closet to collect winter coats, boots and other supplies that are distributed during the annual Homeless Count.

Pastor Drew Downs said he met Seitz through the local soup kitchen ministry, and he kept crossing paths with her because of their homeless ministries.

Moving the food distribution inside the church’s lower level made sense to get it out of the weather at the bus station, Downs said, but it also meant people had to navigate steps inside the church.

It was a “great sequence of fortune” that led to a project to replacement of the windows in the large pantry area where the food distribution was being organized, Downs said.

“We wanted to make the Manna area more secure, and as the project progressed it became a logical step for them to start using the windows as a way to distribute food,” Downs said. “We thought about the alley and the ease of driving up and walking up there.”

With tables set up under each window in the alley, the recipients can maintain safe distancing and also have a place to set and organize their bags as they go through the line. Inside, the volunteers are separated as well by tables and stacks of food.

“This is one of those things were we have to say ‘Thank you, God,’ because we can’t foresee everything, but it’s beautify the way it worked out,” Downs said.

Among the volunteers helping Friday was city fire chief Jeff Fisher, and his adult son Bill Fisher.

Fisher said he got involved a few weeks ago when he received a text message saying the group needed some donated food.

Fisher and Julie Plasse, wife of Sheriff John Plasse, bought and delivered food to the church, and then stuck around to help out with the distribution. They’ve helped many times since then.

“I enjoy coming back to help out,” Fisher said.

Dr. Janie Myers has been dropping off perishable and non-perishable food for a few weeks. Those include eggs, pasta and spaghetti sauce, hearty soups and dry goods.

“One of my neighbors told me about Manna From Seven, and I contacted Susan about getting involved,” Myers said.

Food drives and distributions seem to be in the forefront of the public’s mind these days due to the pandemic, Myers said.

“I think people are finding out what’s really important in life,” she said.

The number of people receiving weekend food bags has grown since the pandemic set in, Seitz said.

Anyone wanting to donate funds or shelf-stable food can make contact with Manna From Seven through the group’s Facebook page.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.