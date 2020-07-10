Fly-in set for Saturday at Sky King Airport

Airborne history is slated to land Saturday at Sky King Airport, as the Vintage Aircraft Association hosts its 7th Annual Aeronca Fly-In.

"The background on this fly-in is kind of odd," said John Ross, airport manager at Sky King Airport on Terre Haute's northside.

"The way this got started is I had restored an Aeronca Champion plane for my nephew. Brown Flying School started off with Aeronca Champions, (which were) used in the 1940s and 1950s for flight training. We had three (aircraft) at the airport and there was another three within 10 miles of here. We thought it would be neat to get all six planes in front of the Sky King Airport sign," Ross said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"Well, the pilots told some people who told some people, and we had about 18 aircraft show up," Ross said. After that, it's been an annual event.

Pilots from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio are expected to fly in their vintage aircraft to Sky King Airport. Pilots will enjoy breakfast and lunch and hold a meeting of the Vintage Aircraft Association.

"These planes only fly about 80 miles an hour and you really have to watch the weather real close. Most pilots are only two hours away. Several (pilots) said they will come as they all have cabin fever and want to get out and fly," Ross said.

The event has attracted as many as 47 vintage aircraft, but averages 30 to 35 aircraft, Ross said. Most Aeronca planes attending the fly-in were built in the 1940s, but other planes were built in the 1950s and 1960s. There are even some built in the 1930s that have flown in for the event.

"We never know since it is a fly-in and it is all volunteer," he said.

Aeronca became the first company to build a commercially successful general aviation aircraft.

Aeronautical Corporation of America formally changed its name to Aeronca Aircraft Corporation in 1941. At the onset of World War II, it produced the TC-65 Defender, which was created to train new pilots for possible wartime service and was used in the U.S. government's Civilian Pilot Training Program.

After the war, Aeronca produced three models — the Chief, Super Chief and Defender. And in 1945, introduced the Model 7AC Champion. That plane became the company's most popular aircraft. In 1947, the company introduced the Model 15 Sedan, which featured all-metal wings but kept the company's traditional tube and fabric construction.

Aeronca ceased producing light aircraft in March 1951, selling the rights for the Champion design to the Champion Aircraft Company of Osceola, Wisconsin. In its 23-year history, Aeronca manufactured 17,408 aircraft spanning 55 different models.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.