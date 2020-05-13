While not an air show, a fly-in is slated for Terre Haute Regional Airport at the end of July.
The CAF Air Power History Tour, sponsored by Hoosier Aviation, is planned for July 22-26. The event will bring in five World War II-era aircraft, ranging from B-29 and B-24 bombers to P-51, PT-13 and T-6 Texan aircraft.
"This has been scheduled since December. It is open to the public, but it is not an air show," said airport Executive Director Jeff Hauser, with the power tour charging admission to see the planes at the airport. That cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 to 17. Cost for children under 10 is free.
The nation's biggest air show in Oskosh, Wisconsin, slated for July 20-26, was canceled due to the pandemic as Wisconsin remains on a stay-at-home order through May 26, which eliminated ground preparations for the event. Because of that cancellation, Terre Haute could see more participation, Hauser said.
Near the end of the tour, a TBM reunion is slated for July 24-26 at the Terre Haute airport. It is an annual event dedicated to WW II veterans and the Grumman Avenger naval torpedo bomber. It is usually staged in Peru, Illinois, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the reunion to change it plans.
Flights and times for that event will be posted at the airport. The aircraft will be on display, but flights can also been purchased. A top seat in a TBM will cost $995 or the turret or the bottom seat for $495. For more information, go to tbmreunion.org or hoosieraviation.com.
"I want to stress this [power tour] is a fly-in, not an air show. It also all depends on the governor. There will still [be] social distancing requirements at the end of July. But if the state's stage 4 gets extended, that will cancel this thing," Hauser told the Airport Board during a teleconference meeting Wednesday. "We will have signs all around the airport to maintain social distance."
In addition, the airport may require attendees to sign liability forms, due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has impacted FAA's flight tower at the airport, Hauser said.
Since May 4, the tower changed from 24/7 operations to being open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A flight school for Indiana State University starts next week, and the FAA tour will then increase operations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"When we get more air traffic, then it will go back to normal operations" on a 24/7 schedule, Hauser said.
More information on the fly-in tour can be found at airpowersquadron.org/terrehaute-indiana.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.