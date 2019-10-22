Fly-In Cafe at Terre Haute airport to close Oct. 31

The Fly-In Cafe at Terre Haute Regional Airport will close as of Oct. 31.
“We do not feel we failed at this in any way, shape or form,” partner Jesie Gallion said of the restaurant experience. “We put our heart and soul into the company. Just not enough people came to support us.”
Fly-In Cafe opened Jan. 2, 2018, at the airport, and served breakfast and lunch Tuesdays through Sunday, and dinner on Fridays and Saturday.
Known for their half-pound cinnamon rolls and hand-breaded tenderloins, the restaurant served home-cooked, sit-down meals.
“It's been a very hard week for me,” Gallion said. “We pushed and fought to stay open as long as we could.”
Some days saw only 10 to 15 customers come in, she said, and that is not enough to sustain the business.
Even spending $1,000 per month in advertising was not enough to build business, she said.
“We got most of our customers from local people on the east side of town,” Gallion said. “We had folks from a couple of businesses out here who would come in. And we had parents who would bring their children out to watch the planes fly.”
Gallion said her goal was to run the restaurant for five years. The east side retail district is growing, she said, and the proposed casino is promising. But that's too far into the future for the Fly-In.
Other restaurants also will come into the area with the casino, she said, and she thinks the airport location will still be too off-the-radar for many people looking for a sit-down meal.
For now, the restaurant will remain open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday this week, as well as 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Its final days will be Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closing Oct. 31.
The popular cinnamon rolls remain for sale this week, and can be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance by calling (812) 229-9992.
Halloween cookie boxes will also be available.
As for the restaurant space, airport executive director Jeff Hauser said he recently received word that the Fly-In will be closing. The airport board will be likely discuss future options for that business space at a future board meeting.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.