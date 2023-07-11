RiverSCAPE invites the public to view the complete flower boxes under the fountain at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
A viewing is set for 6 p.m. July 15. RiverSCAPE will be serving free hot dogs, beverages, and a side on a first-come, first-served basis. The public is encouraged to bring chairs.
“We are hosting this FREE event to showcase the wonderful work of the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners, Wabash Valley Herb Society, the Honey Creek Garden Club, and the Towne & Countrie Garden Club of Clinton, Indiana. Together these four groups have demonstrated the potential of our beautiful Wabash River’s riverfront,” said RiverSCAPE Special Events Coordinator Gerri Varner.
At 7 p.m., RiverSCAPE will present a ‘People’s Choice Award and a ‘Judges Award’ to one of the participants.
Sponsors include RiverSCAPE, Mayor Duke Bennett, Anderson Plants and Produce, The Apple House, The Terre Haute Parks Department, and Eddie Bird, city parks director.
The public has through noon July 12 to vote for their favorite plot at https://www.givesignup.org/g/bu6466
The event will wrap up just before the Terre Haute Community Band’s Children’s Concert at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.