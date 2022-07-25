Flower display winners to be announced Saturday

RiverSCAPE will showcase the works of four groups this weekend after they planted flower boxes in Fairbanks Park earlier in the year.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the non-profit is inviting the public to view the displays. During the event, RiverSCAPE will be serving free hot dogs, beverages and a side on a first-come, first- served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, the group said.
Featured will be the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners, Wabash Valley Herb Society, Honey Creek Garden Club and RiverSCAPE.
At 7 p.m., the people's choice and judges awards will be given. People can vote for their favorite plot at wabashriverscape.com.
Following the event, at 8 p.m. the Terre Haute Community Band will perform a free concert. The theme of the concert is "Rock and Roll is Here to Stay."
The RiverSCAPE event is sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department, Anderson Plants and Produce, Bunch Nursery and Mayor Duke Bennett.
