Florida native Flo Rida will be the 2022 season opener at The Mill on June 4.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $100 for VIP Standing Pit, $75 VIP (seats allowed) and $25 GA (seats allowed).
Flo Rida is a People's Choice award winner and Billboard chart topper who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
His 2007 breakout Diamond single "Low" was number one for 10 weeks in the United States and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.
Flo Rida's debut studio album, 2008's Mail on Sunday, reached number four in the US. The album was succeeded by R.O.O.T.S., the next year. His subsequent albums, 2010's Only One Flo (Part 1) and 2012's Wild Ones, also charted on the US Billboard 200 chart. Flo Rida has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists.[5][6] His catalog includes the international hit singles "Right Round", "Club Can't Handle Me", "Good Feeling", "Wild Ones", "Whistle", "I Cry", "G.D.F.R." and "My House."
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater is located across from the Wabash River at 2403 Prairieton Road, with a 10,000-seat amphitheater that sprawls across a 65+ acre property. For more information about The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
