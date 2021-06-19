Severe weather hit Central Indiana late Friday and early Saturday with flash flood warnings being issued throughout the area.
"Power lines are down everywhere, so please stay off the roads so crews can get out to make repairs," warned Dorene Hojnicki, director of Vigo County Emergency Management. "If you must drive, avoid any standing water."
Hojnicki said most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain, she said, so when encountering flooded roads, find an alternate route.
She cautioned that temperatures will rise during the day, which could increase chances for more volatile weather later.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a flash flood warning at 10:41 a.m. Saturday. Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain approaching western Indiana. These storms were expected to move back across the area through late morning with up to an additional inch of rain. Flash flooding is already occurring in the area and was expected to continue through midday.
Duke Energy reported power outages affecting Wabash Valley residents. A total of 6,556 Vigo County homes and businesses were without power Saturday morning, Vermillion County had 3,596 power outages and Owen County had 5,358 outages.
