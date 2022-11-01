Five candidates, including the incumbent, are vying for the Vigo County School Board District 5 seat.
Rick Burger, 65, is Duke Energy government and community relations manager. Michael Kuckewich, 66, is retired after 43 years at Regional Hospital, last serving as information technology director. Jeremiah Menke, 38, is a sales consultant for Gravity Diagnostics. Rosemarie Scott, 56, the incumbent, is a retired child birth instructor and lactation consultant. Darrell Summerlot, 32, is owner/operator of S&T Excavation and Septic.
Burger said during his 20 years in Vigo County, he's had two children go through the school system, and he has grandchildren who will attend VCSC.
"I understand our community’s and our school corporation’s challenges, but I also see our phenomenal potential for a very strong corporation of learning," he stated in a questionnaire. He previously served on the Lafayette School Corporation board for eight years.
Kuckewich said he is running "after hearing so many frustrations from parents and teachers and what I have seen in the past. The school corporation has a credibility issue, and I am hoping to make a change."
He says the district "needs steered back to the primary goal of education and being conservative with our tax dollars. I want our children to receive a first-class education."
Menke believes the best way to help improve the school system is to get involved "so I can better understand and communicate to our community what is going on and what we can do to help it move in a positive direction."
He has four children in the school system and is a VCSC graduate.
Scott, the only school board incumbent seeking re-election this fall, said that "oftentimes, I'm the only no vote on the board and I think it's important for the people to have someone on there who is not a rubber stamp. ... I want to be open-minded and not just hear what the citizens have to say, but really listen."
Summerlot is running for School Board "to bring clarity and integrity back to the school board. We need to run our corporation like a business and keep a budget and stick to it." Vigo County residents should know where every dollar is spent, he said.
Top issues
According to Burger, "We need to make improvements on our three high schools, retain and attract teachers and provide quality academics."
Kuckewich says top issues include classroom size being too large; teacher pay and benefits not competitive with surrounding counties; facility issues in aging schools; excessive spending at the administrative level; oversight of the corporation regarding finance; and lack of transparency regarding spending.
Menke responded: declining enrollment; facilities in "dire need of maintenance"; concerns about financial activities and "questionable decision-making" over the years.
"It is also no secret that the school corporation has lost trust with a majority of the community — to the point that some people choose to not get involved," Menke stated.
According to Scott, top issues include "the decaying high schools. That was a situation that was allowed to deteriorate over the last 20 years, but we have to deal with it."
Major repairs are planned for high school restrooms and HVAC, with the latter qualifying for federal ESSER dollars, she said.
Another top issue is school safety. "I feel the corporation is focused on safety and I can say that is one of the things where I think we are doing a good job," she said.
In Summerlot's view, "As a corporation we have a reactive look on things rather than proactive — buying new buses rather than fixing what we have. Constantly fixing our flat roofs" and patching rather than fixing roofs for longevity, he said.
In addition, "Our pay for teachers, bus drivers, maintenance techs and everyone in-between is sub-par; we need to offer competitive pay to retain the best employees," Summerlot stated.
High school facilities
Candidates were asked how the district should address high school facility needs and whether they would support in the future a revised building referendum.
Burger responded, "Develop a short term and long term plan with a priority list for each high school. Yes, I would support a referendum with community support."
According to Kuckewich, "We need to explore the existing inventory of facility assets and see if we can use them better. We need to create priority lists of problems and start fixing issues as soon as possible. We will need to phase in new construction. Open the Meadows school and administration building, both as schools."
He said he would support future referendums "if all other means of funding are exhausted. Any referendums would need to be transparent and completely detailed and phased in."
Menke responded, "This comes down to the community understanding our current state ... I just don't think it is wise to borrow a large quantity of money to fix issues that have been ignored for years upon years is a great idea when the processes have not been brought into question. How can we expect to maintain these new buildings or structures if we haven't changed our current way of doing things?"
Menke further stated, "Yes, I would support a plan or 'referendum' that makes fiscal sense and that the community can get behind, but a blockbuster amount of debt in the process is not the way to win back community trust and set the stage for long-term success at this point."
The district also needs a facility maintenance plan "that makes sense, with a real forecast of maintenance/operational costs," he said.
Scott, the incumbent, says, "I think we need to re-evaluate after all the ESSER dollars are spent and depending on what our financial situation is, try to prepare and use the dollars as wisely as possible."
Scott said she would support a future facility referendum, "but it would have to be specific to the high schools."
With the facility referendum, she felt high school projects needed to be staggered, and not done all at once. That way, "You won't increase taxes at such an alarming rate," Scott said.
Summerlot suggests the district "become signatory with our local unions and have multiple crews of different trades go through the schools and start fixing major issues."
[Under a "signatory" arrangement, the district would become an employer of the union and could "hire directly out of the halls," saving money, he said.]
The district also needs to address items that are costing the corporation significant sums of money to maintain, including the Aquatic Center as well as continued expenditures on flat roofs that "will always leak," Summerlot said.
While the district has recently closed three elementary schools, it continues to pay bills necessary to keep the buildings open for other uses.
Summerlot does not support raising taxes on Vigo County residents. "We have the money to fix our schools; stop wasteful spending. The current School Board tried to push a referendum during one of the highest inflation periods we've seen in a long time. We need individuals who understand construction and business," he said.
Future cuts, if needed?
In a final question, board members were asked what additional spending cuts should be considered, if necessary, as the district works to bring expenditures in line with revenue and also maintain a 10% cash balance or reserve.
An operating referendum that generates about $7 million per year will end after 2027.
Burger said, "I would like to review on what’s currently being looked at to bring expenditures in line with revenues while maintaining a 10% cash balance.
Kuckewich said the following areas should be considered: administrative costs, including consultants and any other non-education spending; Aquatic Center needs to be divested, not a worthy investment; either open the closed schools, his preference, or divest them; move administrative offices to the schools; review budget and cut any spending that is not adding value to the education of children.
In terms of a projected declining enrollment, Menke suggests, "We have the ability to change circumstances and not just buy into we are a broken community that needs a bailout or else."
As far as spending cuts, if needed, he suggested administrative costs and the Aquatic Center as well as "the buildings that we are still fiscally responsible for that students are no longer attending" as schools.
He also says maybe cuts aren't the only answer. "What if putting more money towards things like maintenance would help out. Sometimes putting money in the right places allows for long-term relief with short-term consequences," Menke said. He said he would need to "dive deeper" to look at options.
Scott suggested the district "could try to get a few more years out of our buses. That's risky, but we might be able to do it. We did it a couple years ago; that could save some money."
The Aquatics Center is something else that needs to be examined, she said. Last year, it cost more than $800,000 to operate, she said. [Revenues generated were not immediately available Monday].
"If we lost enough students that we were considering what to cut, the pool would have to be at the top of the list," Scott said.
One option might be for another entity to operate the pool, with priority scheduling given to VCSC students for swimming events, Scott said. The community would have access the rest of the time.
Summerlot said after the 2027 referendum ends, "I would like to extend the terms which would not cause any increase of taxes to Vigo County residents."
He also believes Vigo County could see population and enrollment increases, with growth on the east side and new businesses coming.
Potential cuts? "Stop purchasing new buses while we can't maintain the fleet we currently have. ... Stop hiring/end all outside contract employees which cost the corporation more money in the long run. Stop spending money on the administration building while our schools are falling apart."
