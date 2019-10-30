In the election for city government, three at-large seats on the Terre Haute City Council are up for election, as well as six district seats.
However, only two of the district seats — District 2 and District 3 — are contested in the Nov. 5 general election.
While two referendums are on the ballot, one will directly impact revenues to the city of Terre Haute — a referendum on a casino. The city could get about $5.6 million in direct revenue if a casino is located in the city limits. Other impacts a casino could bring include 650 full-time jobs and 140 part-time jobs.
Council candidates were asked their views on a casino and a majority of candidates support a casino, yet also have ideas of their own on how funds can impact the city. Candidates were also asked their top goals if elected to the City Council.
At-large candidates
“I am for a casino and have already voted for it” in early absentee voting, said Curtis A. DeBaun IV, a Democrat incumbent seeking a second term for an at-large council seat.
“I would like to see a lot of money go to infrastructure,” such as roads and streets and sidewalks, DeBaun said. “We struggle with the resources we have to put toward that. I think casino revenue can be significant in improving roads and sidewalks. That among the biggest complaints in the city. We need to make the city more appealing for those who come here from outside,” he said.
DeBaun, 37, teaches middle school classes at McClain High School and is a Realtor. He formerly worked as director of marketing for DeBaun Funeral Homes. His wife is Erin. He has three children. DeBaun is a graduate of Indiana State University, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, in 2005 and 2009 respectively.
If elected, DeBaun said he would work to continue the city’s financial situation. “I would like to eliminate short-term borrowing in the next four years. I believe without a doubt that can be done,” he said. DeBaun said he would also like to focus on quality of life issues. “I like that we have one splash pad in town and would like to invest to get a few more. I really think we need to invest to get a new pool for the city. It can bring in people from outside the community as well.”
He also advocates for communication improvements between local government and the community. “An example is the strategic finance committee formed in 2017 made up of 10 elected officials. I thought that was a very good opportunity for better communication and I would like to see something like that come back or something similar,” DeBaun said.
Democrat Tammy Boland, 61, works as a change agent for Elanco, formerly Eli Lilly. She has worked for that company for 21 years. Her husband is Todd. She has four children. Boland is a 1976 graduate of Shakamak High School. Her husband is Todd. She has four children.
“I have done a lot of research and I voted yes on a casino,” Boland said. “I think we have a good opportunity to look at what other [casino] communities have done and see what has been successful and not make mistakes that some others have made,” she said. “We have to figure out what is right for Terre Haute. French Lick put money into tourism and others into infrastructure.”
“I would like it to be very transparent with the process,” Boland said.
Boland said the city needs to continue to work on its budget and reduce short-term borrowing, especially to cut interest costs of borrowing.
The City Council, Boland said, needs to support helping people find work, “through a workforce development opportunity and connect the community with labor apprenticeship programs.” Boland said the council has to consider business tax abatements on an individual basis “and be very diligent that folks that get abatements fulfill all the requirements. I think the City Council has been doing that and we have to continue that,” she said.
“I would like us to work in collaboration with each other. I like the 2025 Community Plan [through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce]. I would like to see all of us partner to work on that plan. It will require collaboration among government entities,” she said. “I am not big on looking backwards, other than learning from mistakes that have been made. I really like to look forward and how can we look for solutions. I recognize it will take baby steps in a lot of ways, but if that is our focus, I think we will be in good shape.”
Republican Steven Neice, 50, is a 1988 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College. He is an on-site technician for Tomo Drug Testing. He previously worked seven years for the Indiana Department of Corrections and served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1997, then three years in the Indiana Guard Reserve. He is single and has a dog named Tippy.
Neice said he believes he should vote how constituents want on an issue. Yet since the referendum is countywide, “as a voter, I would vote for it,” he said of a casino, “because of the added revenue is definitely a positive for the city. The jobs, just in the construction alone, and then the (casino) workers is a win-win.
“I don’t see, from researching other cities that have casinos, the concern for a rise in crime, like some people are afraid of. It just doesn’t seem to be there,” he said, adding the city’s police department will be able to handle “anything that comes at them.”
Neice said subleasing a golf course to the casino is a good idea. “I think they can bring in additional tournaments and such that goes along with the casino and hotel stays,” he said. The winter months are the downfall for the city’s two golf courses.” Neice also supports a water park, such as one located at Plainfield.
If elected, Neice would use social media and the Internet to increase government transparency. “There is not a whole lot there on the city web site and is not easily navigated,” he said.
He would like to see the City Council work with organizations that work on drug and alcohol recovery. “That is a big issue with me. Not only do I test people for drug use, I worked in the prison and dealt with the offenders and listened to their stories and have friends who work in the recovery end of the business. I know we can’t afford to give money away to organizations, but can partner with them” on grants and encouraging volunteers to help.
“I am a penny pincher. I am all about trying to get the best bang for the buck with our city taxes,” he said. “We can help find grants and work that way. There are a lot of grants out there and we can work with organizations. You never know who is out there who is willing to give a few bucks here or there.”
Libertarian James Dale Rodenberger, 35, is a 2003 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College. He is a manager of operations for On the Go Delivery, a FedEx ground contractor. He previously worked at Yankee Steel in Terre Haute and at PDF Inc. in Brazil. His wife is Eve. He has one daughter.
Rodenberger said he would like to see the city establish grants from casino revenue to be “reinvested back into small business and help build the local economy.” The city could offer small business grants for start-up small businesses, such as hair salons, handy man services, “something that focuses more on an actual small business or family-owned business. I want people to try to better themselves. One person starts their own business, then we have created two jobs — the job they left and the job they are doing in their own new business,” he said.
As a Libertarian, Rodenberger said he would push for reductions or limits in property use regulations and zoning. ... If you look at the city of Houston, they have no zoning and [it] is one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” he said, adding people don’t have money to pay lawyers and pay zoning fees.
Because of that, it impacts people of a lower-income bracket from developing neighborhood businesses. He also would seek a loosening of regulations on animals, allowing chickens to be raised in the city limits. He would also work to make government “more lean and efficient for taxpayers, consolidate where necessary and streamline processes” such as utilizing police officers, instead of separate code enforcement officers.
“I am for smaller government, low taxes and personal freedom. It is all about being able to do with what you own, not letting your neighbors or the government telling you what you can enjoy or not enjoy,” Rodenberger said.
Incumbent Democrat George Azar, 72, is seeking his sixth term. He has been proprietor of the Saratoga Restaurant and Azar’s Catering for 42 years. His wife is Cathy. He has three daughters.
“I am in favor of a casino. I think it will bring in jobs, but will not be the do-all, end-all and solve every problem we have in the city as far as finances,” Azar said. “I think it will help and bring tax dollars into the city and I believe that is what we need,” he said.
Azar said any funding to the city from a casino should also be considered for community projects such as pools or splash pads “not just for hotels and restaurants.” Azar said he acknowledges that city golf courses “are a tax drain on the city, but I think they are a necessary thing to have in the city. Anything that can help alleviate that problem I think we need to look at,” he said.
Azar served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970 and is a graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
If elected, Azar said he “wants to continue to concentrate on the budget and hopefully eliminate the deficit.
Secondly, “I think we really need to concentrate as a council on spending taxpayer dollars wisely. We use it on roads and streets and alleys, to make the city look and feel better. I don’t think taxpayers have been spent unwisely, we just need to continue to spend wisely,” Azar said.
Thirdly, Azar said the City Council “needs to work together making decisions that I think we base on reason and good judgment and not on politics,” he said. “That is what I try to do on the council, and that has not always been popular.” Azar said public safety is the biggest part of the city budget and is necessary “but there are other things as well.”
District 2 Candidates
Incumbent O. Earl Elliott, 65, is seeking a second term on the city council. Elliott was first elected to the council as a Republican, however after a dispute with its party chair, Elliott is running on the Democrat ticket.
“I am running as Hautean. I realize you have to have a party to get on the ballot, but I just want to move the community forward,” Elliott said.
Elliott is a 1976 graduate of Indiana State University a bachelor’s degree in accounting and in 1977 became a certified public accountant. He has worked at Sackrider & Co. since 1981, where he is currently a partner.
“My CPA experience includes working with the Indiana State Board of Accounts, the Department of Local Government Finance from government agency clients for our firm, and I am familiar with budgeting and financial reports. With the City Council being the fiscal body, I think that experience is a good match,” Elliott said.
Elliott said he supports a casino for Terre Haute.
“I think the combination of a convention center and a casino would be great for the community,” Elliott said. “I think people that are here in town for a convention may spend evenings at the casino, once they experience the Sycamore Winery tasting room. That is just a sign of other things that can happen” in the city, he said.
Elliott said he remains open-minded on what the city could do from taxes generated from a casino, but “I would like for those to be used for quality of place investments that benefit all our citizens.”
Foremost, Elliott said, if elected, he would work to continue to improve city finances. “We have a ways to go to get our cash balances in order,” he said.
Green Party candidate Sarah Elizabeth Dillon, 45, is a 1998 graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in computer science. She is a typesetter for the Osler Institute.
Dillon said she is against a casino in Terre Haute.
“I have gone gambling and have gone to casinos and race tracks and I occasionally go buy lottery tickets, but I am of the opinion that it is a good form of entertainment but a lousy form of economic development,” Dillon said. She said casinos across the state have had declines in gaming revenue.
That will continue, Dillon said, with an expansion of gaming in Illinois.
“I think a casino that is possibly going into Danville, Illinois, will hurt us in the long term,” she said. “I think there are better ways to try to lift up the local economy, rather than casinos or for that matter a convention center.”
As a member of the Green Party, she favors seeking makers of renewable energy, such as makers of solar or wind products, and transitioning the economy toward more use of renewable energy.
If elected, Dillon said she would be an citizens advocate on the City Council “and would like to hold monthly contacts with constituents in my district.”
Also, Dillon said she would advocate for Green Party policies, including working to get a $15 minimum wage. “I would try to bring some common sense and try to work to make government work for everybody that is in District 2 and in the city in general.”
Republican Diana Winsted-Smith, 55, is a 1982 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She is a stay home mother, but previously worked for more than 20 years in commercial sales.
Winsted-Smith said she a supporter of voting yes for a casino.
“The casino provides new hope for our community to make Terre Haute more marketable,” she said. “It compliments our new convention center expectations and will create higher paying jobs and opportunities for many of our community who need it most. Most of all, the revenue it will generate for the school funding can help support the desperate needs we face in the future for improving our educational system.
“The casino will not solve all of our problems, it’s just a piece of the puzzle, we must use the revenue it generates effectively to improve our city,” she said.
Winsted-Smith said the city is “currently operating in an unsustainable economic model. If we cannot develop jobs and opportunities for the youth who are raised and educated in our city, then our ability to sustain future growth and expansion of our city is lost. So, we must find more ways to bring more sustainable businesses to Terre Haute.”
“It takes more than a balanced budget to improve our city. Creating a balanced budget is a given. My goals are built more around listening to our community and new ideas to help grow our budget funding,” she said in a statement. “We need to get ahead of the homeless problem we are seeing grow nationally and have a plan for our city. I would like to be a leader in the development of this.”
“Bottom line, I love my city and I just want to help give it a chance to be a place our youth and others will love to be going forward,” she said in a statement.
District 3 candidates
Republican Bill Treadway, 52, is a 1991 graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in geology and a 2003 ISU graduate with a masters degree in history. He teaches history and geography for both Indiana Wesleyan University and Ivy Tech Community College. He currently serves on the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals.
On a casino, “Personally I will not vote for it myself, but it is up to the full referendum of the people. If the casino referendum does pass, my number one job will be to try to make it [the casino] as complete a success as possible for the city and county. One thing is we do have to hold, whoever the operators are, them accountable for the jobs that have been promised and the salaries promised,” Treadway said.
“We have been told a certain number of jobs and salary. We want to make sure those jobs and salaries exist and that local people get these jobs,” Treadway said. “That is a key thing.”
Treadway said he wants to ensure the city completes “the Lafayette Avenue project on the north end of town. That is something that has been needed forever. It needs to be completed,” Treadway said.
Secondly, he would like to see more efforts to revitalize Sheridan Park, which he said could be funded from casino money targeting quality of life issues. “Something like a splash pad at Sheridan Park and new playground equipment. That park is not in disrepair, but it has been ignored over the past few years,” he said.
The city, Treadway said, has to continue to improve its finances. “I think the city is headed in the right direction. We also need to prioritize police and fire safety, make sure police have the latest body armor and fire trucks are kept up to date. First responders have to be at the top of the list,” he said.
Democrat Cheryl Loudermilk, 52, is a 1985 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and attended Indiana State University. She is currently the chief deputy auditor in the Vigo County Auditor’s Office, where she has worked for more than 20 years.
“I support the casino for the fact of the creation of the jobs and the projected revenue for all taxing units,” Loudermilk said. “I believe it is something that our economy needs as a boost and believe there will be some spin off industry that will development from this. With that being said, I do want to see that the revenues are for roads and streets and used to bring other attractions. A casino will be for adults, but we need something for families and children, by developing a plan for a water park or a sports complex or improve our current parks.”
“Everybody would love to have a new Toyota plant, however that is not happening here, so we need to be open to bring other types of entertainment or industry here to have in our community, to bring more jobs,” Loudermilk said.
Loudermilk said she would work “to reduce the amount of abandoned and vacant homes in our blighted neighborhoods and help to try to beautify those neighborhoods.” Loudermilk said removing abandoned and vacant homes is an economic development tool as companies considering the city will look at its neighborhoods.
“Lets come up with a plan to do beyond what we have been doing,” on abandoned homes, she said.
Loudermilk said she thinks her experience in government financing and working with Vigo County’s budget will be a plus for the City Council “to help us make sure we are having balanced budgets and stronger oversight over financials, so we can work to increase the operating balances in the funds for the city.”
“Since I am from the north end of the city, I would also like to see what we can do to encourage growth in the Plaza North area,” she said. That, like Treadway, she said, includes ensuring Lafayette Avenue is widened from Fort Harrison to Park Avenue. “Hopefully that will lead to more retail or restaurants or businesses,” Loudermilk said.
Unopposed
There are four districts on the Terre Haute City Council for which the candidates are running unopposed. Running unopposed are Democrat Amy Auler in District 1; Democrat Todd Nation in District 4; Democrat Neil Garrison in District 5; and Democrat Martha Crossen in District 6.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
