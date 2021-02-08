Five attorneys seek Terre Haute City Court judgeship

Five Terre Haute attorneys have applied to fill the judicial vacancy in Terre Haute City Court.
The applicants are Caleb Samuel Fleschner, David Dean Haynes, John A. Kesler II, Ken Eugene McVey III and Phillip Charles Smith, according to the office of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Fleschner is an attorney with the office of Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin. He has been licensed to practice law in Indiana since Oct. 11, 2016.
Haynes is an attorney with a private practice. He has been licensed to practice law in Indiana since Oct. 13, 1976.
Kesler is an attorney with Kesler Law Office. He has been licened to practice law in Indiana since Oct. 4, 1979.
McVey is an attorney with the office of Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin. He has been licensed to practice law in Indiana since Oct. 20, 2003.
Smith is an attorney with an office in Corporate Square, and has been licensed to practice law in Indiana since Nov. 8, 1999.
The vacancy occurred Jan. 1 when Judge Matthew Sheehan resigned to become judge in Vigo Superior Court 5. In the interim, Caleb Fleschner has been filling in on the city court bench.
The appointment of a successor to serve the remaining three years of the term of the city court judge falls to the governor. The seat next comes up for election in 2023.
Holcomb’s press secretary Rachel Hoffmeyer said the process of filling the vacancy typically takes about 75 days from the day the position was posted.
