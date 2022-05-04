Former Terre Haute fire chief Jeff Fisher won the Democrat primary for the Vigo County Council District 1 seat, defeating Ed Ping and Erick Beverly.
In unofficial results, Fisher had 1,317 votes, while Ping had 726 votes and Beverly, 469 votes.
He will face incumbent Republican David Thompson in the general election. Thompson was unopposed in his party’s primary and recorded 2,008 votes.
“I’m very happy with the outcome,” Fisher said. “I appreciate the confidence in all those that voted for me to move me on to the general election.”
In running for county council, “I want to hear from the people,” Fisher said. “I’ve worked for this community for the last 32 years, and I worked for the citizens of our community and I’m going to continue to work for the citizens of this community.”
If elected to the council, his intent is to be responsible financially and “to hear their (citizens) voice,” he said.
Fisher, 61, is a retired city firefighter and previous chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department. He is currently on the fire team at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
He has no previous experience as an elected official, but he was a past candidate for county commissioner.
Ping, 71, retired after 31 years at Wabash Fiberbox Company, and served 9½ years with AFL-CIO and United Way. He also owned a small trucking business for 30 years.
Ping previously served on the County Council from 2008 to 2016. He then ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner.
Beverly ran on a platform of “change, transparency and accountability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.