Today, 23-year-old Braden Hogue will begin teaching literature in the same school where just a few years ago, he sat as a student — at West Vigo High School.
His former teachers will now be his peers, and some of his students will be younger siblings of his friends.
“The part I’m most excited for is just to see how far the kids come throughout the year,” he said when interviewed Tuesday. “I think they’re going to grow to extents I can’t even imagine and I’m excited to take that journey with them.”
His former teachers have offered him advice. They’ve told him, “Take it one day at a time.”
Hogue is one of 80 new Vigo County School Corp. teachers who had an orientation on Monday. He graduated in December 2022 from Indiana State University.
Hogue is eager to get started and he loves literature and reading; he’ll be teaching American and British literature.
“My first year of college I wanted to be a business major,” but he soon realized it wasn’t for him. He changed his major to teaching “because you get to spend all day with the kids.”
His mom is a retired Sugar Creek Consolidated elementary teacher and he used to accompany her to her classroom.
He did his student teaching and later long-term substitute teaching at West Vigo middle and high schools. “It was great. I loved it and it confirmed this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” he said.
He learned just recently that he was hired, and he’s had to hustle to give the classroom his own personal touch. “Right now, I’m in the process of trying to plan out my syllabus, and there is so much stuff I want to teach and I know I’m not going to be able to cram it all in,” he said.
Hogue wanted to teach high school. “Students are very close in age to me so I’m a very relatable teacher to them,” he said. “
At a time of a statewide and national teacher shortage, he’s a strong advocate for his chosen profession.
Teachers help prepare and have an impact on tomorrow’s business owners, future educators and maybe even the nation’s next president. “That is the most rewarding thing, to see where a kid grows from” and where they eventually land, he said.
Hogue, who is from West Terre Haute, attended Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary and West Vigo Middle School and graduated from West Vigo High School in 2018.
On Tuesday, he was looking forward to the start of classes, yet he was “nervous to get it planned out this next 24 hours to get to the point that I’m teaching on Thursday,” he said.
Ready at Terre Town Elementary
Another beginning teacher eager to launch her career is Alexis Spice, who will teach first grade at Terre Town Elementary.
Last year, she participated in a state-funded teacher residency program while a senior at Indiana State University. She did her residency at Terre Town in the kindergarten classroom of Stephanie Barnett.
“I already have a bunch of relationships with the staff here. So I feel welcome here, I feel like a part of the family. It’s nice to be here,” she said.
After spending last year at Terre Town through the teacher residency, “I realized this is where I wanted to call home. I love it here.”
She’s been decorating her room in a safari theme and anticipates about 20 students, although that could change.
The North Vigo High School graduate hopes to assure students “this is a safe place. It’s a fun place for learning. Hopefully, it’s a place where they will be excited to come to school and they will look forward to being here.”
She’ll ask her students to be kind and to treat others as they want to be treated.
To Spice, teaching has many rewards, and it’s not about the money.
“You see the impressions you make on the students. You see them coming in every day and hugging you,” she said. “You realize especially that some kids may not have that every day. They may not have that at home. And you being that person for them is extremely important and it makes you feel really good.”
Terre Town principal Julie Lautenschlager said the teacher residency program is “fantastic” in preparing future teachers and providing them with insight into what goes on in the classroom, from the first day of school to the last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.