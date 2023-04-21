For the second year in a row, the Vigo County Health Department has awarded First Tee of Greater Terre Haute a $25,000 grant to promote golf, healthy living and character development for local youth.
First Tee of Greater Terre Haute will kick off its 2023 season with an open house explaining this year's program at the driving range at Rea Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 27.
First Tee classes are scheduled at the following golf courses (equipment will be available to borrow):
- Rea Park, 3500 S. Seventh St.: Mondays from June 12 to July 17 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
- Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale Lane: June 6 to 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and June 25-28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
- The Landing, 3350 N. Fourth St.: Thursdays from June 1 to July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Mark's Par 3, 2401 Chamberlain St.: Mondays from June 5 to July 31 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Idle Creek, 5353 Eldridge Road: Sept.18 to 22 from 4 to 5:15 p.m.
Last year, First Tee reached nearly 5,500 young students and golfers.
For more information or to register, visit firstteeindiana.org or Email firsttee@indianagolf.org.
