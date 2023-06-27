First Tee is conducting a 4-person scramble fundraiser on Monday at Rea Park.
A golf clinic presented by local golf pros for Vigo County youth and adults is set for 11 a.m. at the Rea Park Driving Range. Lunch and registration is a noon. Tee off for participants is at 1 p.m.
Cost for the event is $100 per person or $400 per team. Proceeds go toward the purchase of equipment and program fees. Register at www.firstteeindiana.org (Terre Haute location), or by calling the Rea Park proshop at 812-232-0709.
First Tee in Greater Terre Haute is part of a national program that teaches healthy habits and character traits through the game of golf.
Elementary and middle schools in Vigo County are teaching First Tee in their PE classes.
