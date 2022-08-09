A first reading of Vigo County's 2023 budget shows an advertised amount of more than $84.6 million, higher than for 2022 in part due to added costs of a new jail facility which includes 11 additional correctional officers.
However, the final approved budget is likely to be lower.
The proposed budget, which covers 43 different funds, is funded through property taxes, various income taxes, fees and miscellaneous revenue such as from state motor vehicle taxes, a county wheel tax and a state riverboat wagering tax which generates $258,000. That money is used to fund school safety officers and for capital improvement projects.
The riverboat wagering revenue will be eliminated and replaced with revenue, as part of a state-required local revenue agreement, from the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort, owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc. Construction is underway, with the casino targeted to open in late 2023.
Of the advertised $84.6 million budget, more than $39.62 million is for the general fund, the largest fund supported from property taxes. However, the Vigo County Council's budget committee has been targeting the increased use of income taxes to fund several general fund budget categories as income tax revenue is projected to be up about 12% for next year. That could likely reduce property taxes closer to $38.2 million for the general fund.
Overall, the maximum amount the county can seek from property tax-funded budgets is $51.7 million, a 5% increase.
The Vigo County Council held the first reading of the budget Tuesday. The advertised budget is historically higher than a final approved budget, allowing the Council to move funds around as the budget is fined tuned. For example, the 2022 budget was advertised at $76.9 million, but the final approved budget was $71.5 million.
The budget currently has a jail budget set at more than $7.96 million, down from a requested $8.43 million, however, the budget includes increased costs for public safety, up about $2 million.
Additionally the budget includes a 10% percent increase for payroll. While salaries are not projected to increase 10%, it is a measure taken to cover salaries, benefits and social security costs which could increase pending completion of an employee compensation and salary analysis from Baker Tilly, an accounting and consulting firm that specializes in government work.
That would also cover health insurance costs projected at $5.8 million in 2023, up from $4.3 million for 2022. It would also cover 11 new correctional officer positions for the county's new jail, plus other new positions such as for veterans assistance and CASA the Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk told the Council that a final study report is not expected to be completed by Baker Tilly until Sept. 6, "which will require a lot of work in September" to complete the county budget, he said.
The County Council is set to adopt a 2023 budget by Sept. 13.
In other business:
• The council was set to approve local income tax rates to distribute nearly $260,000 to 11 township fire departments, but voted to recess its meeting until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a final vote. The pause was caused from an interpretation of income tax distribution from the state Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).
Loudermilk, after the meeting, said the DLGF claims West Terre Haute, Seelyville and Riley as towns already obtain funding and the towns should then distribute funding to Sugar Creek, Riley and Seelyville fire departments.
"That is the most current interpretation of the statute at the state level, however, they are allowing counties to offer a rebuttal and offer an argument as to why we believe that should not be the case," Loudermilk said. "We believe that [DLGF interpretation] is not the case because, for example, Riley town is just a small part of Riley of Riley Township, just as West Terre Haute is a small part of Sugar Creek Township and Seelyville a small part of Lost Creek Township.
"Our belief is these are larger districts that still should get those funds. It is important that they maintain the funding that we have been providing the last couple of years. The fire departments depend on that and are serving a larger township district and not just that small town exclusively," Loudermilk said.
"I believe it is an important funding mechanism for those fire departments," he said, "...and is something they have come to rely on and draft in their budgets." Loudermilk said, adding the county expects to hear back from the DLGF within a week.
• Voted to table a $3.2 million request for funds from the American Rescue Plan from county commissioners, which included $1.2 million to construct a new front entrance to the Vigo County Annex for security, as well as improving accessibility, and $2 million for 17 water and drainage road projects.
The council voted 6-1, with Councilwoman Marie Theisz voting against, saying she thinks there is a great need for the county road drainage projects. Theisz had sought to break the two requests into separate votes for consideration.
Council members told commissioners they would like a list of all projects being considered for the $20.76 million the county has received in ARP funds.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns, after the meeting, said the need for drainage, which would impact many county residents, is needed as "most of these road culverts were put in the 1920s and they are failing. This [ARP funding] is something that admittedly we were not ready for, so the opportunity to correct a lot of major issues is there now. The ARP Act funding does qualify for projects like this, which is investing in infrastructure to make sure we have safe roads," he said.
"I hope the Council will move this forward at the next meeting. They want to see the full plan. We have been working on the full plan since February and hopefully we will have something for them to consider, but this [drainage] is something we need to do now," Kerns said as delays will increase construction costs.
• Voted to approve a resolution in support of an additional juvenile court and convert all courts to Circuit Courts. The changes to the Vigo County court system would require action from the Indiana General Assembly, with Wabash Valley representatives likely to introduce legislation in the 2023 session, then seek funding and approval from the state legislature in 2024.
• Voted to approve $115,700 for gasoline expenses due to higher prices earlier this year. That breaks down to $80,200 for commissioners of which $75,000 is for the sheriff's department; $8,500 for the health department; $100,000 for the highway department; $24,000 for the county parks department; and $3,000 for juvenile justice.
• Voted to find a personal and real property tax abatement in compliance for D&D Automation Inc./Midwest Investments.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.