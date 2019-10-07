The Vigo County Health Department said Monday it has been notified by the State Department of Health that mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus have been identified in the county. This is the first positive finding for the year.
There are still no human cases currently in Indiana, the county health department said.
Hoosiers are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves from West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases. State health officials recommend the following preventative measures:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (late afternoon and dusk to dawn and early morning);
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone to clothes and exposed skin;
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home; and,
- When possible, wear pants and long sleeves, especially if walking in wooded or marshy areas.
Most people who get West Nile virus will have no signs or mild illness. A few individuals will have a more severe form of the disease; swelling of the brain or the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord. Signs may be high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, and being confused.
People who think they may have West Nile virus should see their healthcare provider.
The Vigo County Health Department is continuing to spray for mosquitoes.
